Chris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues

The 42-year-old gushed over how his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger) looks lovingly at him, before thanking her for giving him "an amazingly gorgeous healthy daughter".
“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey”, the actor wrote.
This is literally so gross. It reads like “my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.”— .nator. (@72Tominator) November 4, 2021
All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues.— Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) November 4, 2021
Many users criticised the actor for what they described as bragging and ableism
seemed more like bragging, not acknowledging, and it’s weird to brag about having a healthy kid when you also have a disabled kid— sophie (@guitar_shero) November 5, 2021
That's exactly right. And with this sort of thing, does he not realize the internet is forever? How will his son feel when he gets old enough and reads that BS? "great, mom and I weren't good enough for dad for something no one can control. Cool."— ScoutBumblebee (@AintGotWings81) November 4, 2021
Others accused him of misogyny and selfishness.
What I find a little more odd is that he seems to be referring to her as if she's a bloody object he owns. Compares her to a baseball card. But mysoginistic.— Liam 李威🍊 (@cdotstrife) November 5, 2021
“she’s given me”— teej ☁️ (@mr_stickfigure) November 4, 2021
“Her heart…belongs to me”
Me me me me me 👀
Many also expressed support for his wife, while bashing Chris Pratt.
Others promised to boycott his upcoming movies.
There was zero chance I was going to watch Garfield as an adult anyway, but yeah, Mario is a big no for me now.— anni without an E (@anniwithoutane) November 4, 2021
However, there were those who defended the actor from the tirade of angry comments…
How is he wrong for acknowledging a healthy baby? Did he need to # his ex & son? Wtf? And b4 you jump down my throat, I have 3 kids. My oldest was born (w/out reason) 13 weeks early so I know better than most. It's okay to have kids who have different starts, health & parents...— Kate D. (@katemdempsey) November 5, 2021
we cannot seriously be hating on this man for being happy for his child being healthy. no sane person thinks of this as a call out. let’s be honest here, if any of us had a healthy kid we’d be overjoyed, but that doesn’t mean he meant any shame or hate towards his ex or child.— alex. (@Pulverizqed) November 5, 2021
…many users noted that in his message, the Marvel star wanted to praise his current wife rather than attempt to take a dig at his former significant other.
I think its more praise for his wife than it is comparing his two children. Youre taking it negative where its never meant as such. Hes praising her not comparing her. Its what shes accomplished. Not what he has.— Jon Urban (@Urbnized) November 5, 2021
I mean, this feels like a leap... has he made any direct sentiments to being unhappy about a premature child, statements about Anna Faris being unfit for any reason? I believe the focus was on THIS woman for HER birthday, hence referencing HER child with him— Eddy Gordo Lite (@eddy_gordo_lite) November 4, 2021
Several years ago, prior to his breakup with Anna Faris Chris, Pratt opened up about his son’s health issues. The actor said that Jack’s premature birth “defined” his faith in God after he and his ex-wife “prayed a lot”, because they feared they may lose him.
“I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them. Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and ‘Daniel Tiger’, and, believe it or not, loves vegetables. Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favourite foods”, the actor said at an event arranged by March of Dimes, a non-profit organisation that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.
Chris Pratt is often a target of social media users. The actor has been criticised for being affiliated with the Hillsong Church, which has been accused of having an anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Last year, he was suspected of supporting Republican Donald Trump when he didn’t attend a fundraiser event for then presidential candidate Joe Biden. The actor also ruffled feathers when he was pictured wearing a t-shirt associated with right-wingers.