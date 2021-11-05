Registration was successful!
Chris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues

05.11.2021
Hollywood actor Chris Pratt posted a message on his social media, praising his wife, and it backfired hugely, causing torrents of negative comments on social media. The 42-year-old gushed over how his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger) looks lovingly at him, before thanking her for giving him "an amazingly gorgeous healthy daughter".One may ask what exactly angered social media users. Well, many netizens deemed that the part about a “healthy daughter” was a dig at his ex-wife Anna Faris (Scary Movie, Lost in Translation, Brokeback Mountain). Their son Jack was born prematurely and suffered a cerebral haemorrhage during birth, which resulted in problems with muscles and vision.Many users criticised the actor for what they described as bragging and ableismOthers accused him of misogyny and selfishness.Many also expressed support for his wife, while bashing Chris Pratt.Others promised to boycott his upcoming movies.However, there were those who defended the actor from the tirade of angry comments……many users noted that in his message, the Marvel star wanted to praise his current wife rather than attempt to take a dig at his former significant other.Several years ago, prior to his breakup with Anna Faris Chris, Pratt opened up about his son’s health issues. The actor said that Jack’s premature birth “defined” his faith in God after he and his ex-wife “prayed a lot”, because they feared they may lose him. “I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them. Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and ‘Daniel Tiger’, and, believe it or not, loves vegetables. Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favourite foods”, the actor said at an event arranged by March of Dimes, a non-profit organisation that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018. That same year, he began his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple got engaged in 2019, and last year they welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria.Chris Pratt is often a target of social media users. The actor has been criticised for being affiliated with the Hillsong Church, which has been accused of having an anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Last year, he was suspected of supporting Republican Donald Trump when he didn’t attend a fundraiser event for then presidential candidate Joe Biden. The actor also ruffled feathers when he was pictured wearing a t-shirt associated with right-wingers.
14:02 GMT 05.11.2021
