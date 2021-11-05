https://sputniknews.com/20211105/china-to-prosecute-people-who-are-pro-taiwan-independence-1090492226.html

China to Hold 'Stubborn Taiwan Independence' Supporters Criminally Liable

Chinese authorities have criticised western countries for "meddling" in their internal affairs, as tensions around Taiwan have been escalating over the past... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Beijing stated on Friday that the Chinese authorities will ban people who are "pro-Taiwan independence" from entering mainland China, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.The said people will be criminally liable for life, and they won't be able to "benefit monetarily from the mainland", an official statement said.The situation around Taiwan has become more challenging over the past few weeks, as Washington pledged to protect the island in case of any aggression against it, and announced $2 billion in military aid to Taipei. At the same time, Taiwan confirmed the presence of American troops on its territory.Beijing additionally slammed Brussels for sending a European Parliament delegation to Taiwan.Taiwan, which officially calls itself the "Republic of China", broke off from the mainland in 1949, after the end of the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a breakaway Chinese province, while the island maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several other nations which recognise its sovereignty.

DuvalKingpin63 Those with links to foreign intelligence agencies? 0

Boris Jaruselski TaiWan is China, Chechnya is Russia, Cataunya is Spain, Kosovo is Serbia, ...just because the US 'thinks' it can interfere, and DOES, doesn't make it any more right! All these 'breakaway republics' have passports from the country they want to break away from. Until they can get international recognition, and their own passports, all is just wishful thinking! 0

