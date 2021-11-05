Registration was successful!
Greta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
Chaos in Ethiopia as Rebels Advance Towards Capital
Chaos in Ethiopia as Rebels Advance Towards Capital
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the deteriorating situation in Ethiopia, more analysis on the Virginia gubernatorial election, and stories from the New York City mayoral race.
Chaos in Ethiopia as Rebels Advance Towards Capital
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the deteriorating situation in Ethiopia, more analysis on the Virginia gubernatorial election, and stories from the New York City mayoral race.
Guests:Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Violent Uprising by Former Ruling Party in EthiopiaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | VA Gov Race Results: What Happened To Terry?Alex Vitale - Professor of Sociology | Minneapolis Voters Shoot Down Proposal to Replace Police DepartmentMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist | NYC Mayor-Elect Causes Traffic Jam, Drives on Sidewalk to EvadeIn the first hour, we talked with Bob Schlehuber who is currently in Ethiopia covering the violent uprising by the former leftist ruling party Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared to citizens that "dying for Ethiopia is a duty for all of us."In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss the missteps by Democrats and Democratic hopeful Terry McAuliffe after his loss in Virginia's gubernatorial race on Tuesday. Alex Vitale also discussed a proposal to replace the Minneapolis police department with a 'public safety' department that voters rejected.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the NYC mayoral race including the bizarre and hilarious story where mayor-elect Eric Adams violated multiple traffic laws on the day of the election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia, us, virginia, nyc, terry mcauliffe, police, minneapolis, fault lines

Chaos in Ethiopia as Rebels Advance Towards Capital

10:09 GMT 05.11.2021
Chaos in Ethiopia as Rebels Advance Towards Capital
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the deteriorating situation in Ethiopia, more analysis on the Virginia gubernatorial election, and stories from the New York City mayoral race.
Guests:
Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Violent Uprising by Former Ruling Party in Ethiopia
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | VA Gov Race Results: What Happened To Terry?
Alex Vitale - Professor of Sociology | Minneapolis Voters Shoot Down Proposal to Replace Police Department
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist | NYC Mayor-Elect Causes Traffic Jam, Drives on Sidewalk to Evade
In the first hour, we talked with Bob Schlehuber who is currently in Ethiopia covering the violent uprising by the former leftist ruling party Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared to citizens that "dying for Ethiopia is a duty for all of us."
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss the missteps by Democrats and Democratic hopeful Terry McAuliffe after his loss in Virginia's gubernatorial race on Tuesday. Alex Vitale also discussed a proposal to replace the Minneapolis police department with a 'public safety' department that voters rejected.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the NYC mayoral race including the bizarre and hilarious story where mayor-elect Eric Adams violated multiple traffic laws on the day of the election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
