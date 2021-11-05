https://sputniknews.com/20211105/blinken-in-call-urges-sudan-military-chief-to-release-prisoners-restore-civilian-government-1090486433.html

Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call urged Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to

"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister [Abdalla] Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," Price said on Thursday.In a separate call with Hamdok, Blinken stressed the same message and underscored that a return to Sudan’s democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership between the two countries.On October 25, Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.Earlier on Thursday, the country's state television reported that al-Burhan ordered the release of four ministers imprisoned in the military coup.The move came shortly after a phone call between Burhan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who personally appealed to the military chief to restore the democratic transition and constitutional order in the country.Al-Burhan last week told Sputnik he would welcome Hamdok's return to politics.

