Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/blinken-in-call-urges-sudan-military-chief-to-release-prisoners-restore-civilian-government-1090486433.html
Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government
Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call urged Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T01:35+0000
2021-11-05T01:35+0000
sudan
antony blinken
ned price
prisoner release
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090334608_0:202:3067:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_013bdf814e8e22a31ab8a41326c33bfc.jpg
"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister [Abdalla] Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," Price said on Thursday.In a separate call with Hamdok, Blinken stressed the same message and underscored that a return to Sudan’s democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership between the two countries.On October 25, Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.Earlier on Thursday, the country's state television reported that al-Burhan ordered the release of four ministers imprisoned in the military coup.The move came shortly after a phone call between Burhan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who personally appealed to the military chief to restore the democratic transition and constitutional order in the country.Al-Burhan last week told Sputnik he would welcome Hamdok's return to politics.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090334608_152:0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1dbed73bbb28a43c8825357e81697aa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, antony blinken, ned price, prisoner release

Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government

01:35 GMT 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHA person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021.
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call urged Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to release prisoners and restore a civilian-led government, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.
"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister [Abdalla] Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," Price said on Thursday.
In a separate call with Hamdok, Blinken stressed the same message and underscored that a return to Sudan’s democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership between the two countries.
On October 25, Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.
Earlier on Thursday, the country's state television reported that al-Burhan ordered the release of four ministers imprisoned in the military coup.
The move came shortly after a phone call between Burhan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who personally appealed to the military chief to restore the democratic transition and constitutional order in the country.
Al-Burhan last week told Sputnik he would welcome Hamdok's return to politics.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:35 GMTBlinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government
01:25 GMTFormer IDF Intel Chief: New Nuke Deal ‘Will Likely Be Worse’ But May Delay Iran’s Nuclear Threat
01:09 GMTUS Senate Bill Would Give Taiwan $2 Billion in Annual Military Aid, Including Hypersonics
00:51 GMTFirst Impressions From Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Debut
YesterdayUSMC Pushes to Retain Marines, Abandon 36 Years of Recruiting 'Replaceable' Troops
YesterdayMexican Authorities Detain Top Cartel Leader 'El Inge' in Sinaloa
YesterdaySenior Republican Senators Want Hearings on $1.75 Trillion Budget, Claim Details Hidden
YesterdayUS Rate of New Retirees More Than Doubles During Pandemic - Report
YesterdayUS Homeland Security Chief Says Hopes to Roll Out New Asylum Rule Before End of Year
YesterdayNew York’s Ex-Cop Mayor-Elect Says Will ‘Revisit’ Vaccine Mandate in Wake of NYPD Walkout
YesterdayModerate Democrats Aren't the Answer to Right-Wing Republicans. They're the Cause.
YesterdayNASA-Funded Astrological Survey Sets Identification of Alien Life as Top Priority
YesterdayMan Eaten by Piranhas After Drowning in Lake to Escape From Bees
YesterdayUS Judge Orders Release of Russian Analyst Danchenko Detained for Allegedly Lying to FBI
YesterdayPelosi and Democratic Leaders Aim for Thursday Vote on Social Spending Package
Yesterday‘Acid’ Threat MP Gets Suspended Sentence, Paving Way for Recall Bid
YesterdayTwo Dead, Guests Briefly Forced Into Hiding After Gang-Related Shooting Unfolds Near Cancun Hotel
YesterdayTaiwan’s Intel Chief Says China Weighed Seizing Pratas Island, But ‘Will Not Happen’ Before 2024
YesterdayTop Three Naval Commanders Of US Submarine That Struck Seamount Relieved of Duty, Service Reveals
YesterdayChina Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests