Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government

"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister [Abdalla] Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," Price said on Thursday.In a separate call with Hamdok, Blinken stressed the same message and underscored that a return to Sudan’s democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership between the two countries.On October 25, Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.Earlier on Thursday, the country's state television reported that al-Burhan ordered the release of four ministers imprisoned in the military coup.The move came shortly after a phone call between Burhan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who personally appealed to the military chief to restore the democratic transition and constitutional order in the country.Al-Burhan last week told Sputnik he would welcome Hamdok's return to politics.
