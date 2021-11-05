Registration was successful!
Beijing Warns US to Stay Committed to One China Policy
Beijing Warns US to Stay Committed to One China Policy
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Igor Danchenko being arrested at the... 05.11.2021
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Igor Danchenko being arrested at the behest of special counsel John Durham, and Governor Kristi Noem suing President Biden over vaccine mandates.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | The South China Sea, ISIS-K*, and The Lies of Weapons of Mass Destruction in IraqCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Democrats Attempting to Win Over Republican States, The Media Still Focused on January 6th, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blaming Terry Mcauliffe for Losing VirginiaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter on the US military provocations of China, America's struggle on its identity, and America's failure in regime change. Scott talked about Australia purchasing nuclear submarine technology from the US. Scott discussed the recent provocation by the US Navy in the South China Sea and the military readiness of China.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the media upset with Democrats, and Donald Trump possibly retiring from politics. Carmine spoke about the massive wins by Republicans in 2021 and Democrats expected to lose the 2022 midterms. Carmine talked about the problems with Donald Trump running for President in 2024 and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.
Beijing Warns US to Stay Committed to One China Policy

Beijing Warns US to Stay Committed to One China Policy

10:07 GMT 05.11.2021
China Warns the U.S. To Stay Committed to the One China Policy
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Igor Danchenko being arrested at the behest of special counsel John Durham, and Governor Kristi Noem suing President Biden over vaccine mandates.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | The South China Sea, ISIS-K*, and The Lies of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Democrats Attempting to Win Over Republican States, The Media Still Focused on January 6th, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blaming Terry Mcauliffe for Losing Virginia
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter on the US military provocations of China, America's struggle on its identity, and America's failure in regime change. Scott talked about Australia purchasing nuclear submarine technology from the US. Scott discussed the recent provocation by the US Navy in the South China Sea and the military readiness of China.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the media upset with Democrats, and Donald Trump possibly retiring from politics. Carmine spoke about the massive wins by Republicans in 2021 and Democrats expected to lose the 2022 midterms. Carmine talked about the problems with Donald Trump running for President in 2024 and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
*Terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.
