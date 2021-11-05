https://sputniknews.com/20211105/beijing-slams-us-attempts-to-hype-up-the-china-threat-1090504003.html

Beijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'

Beijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'

The latest report on China, drafted by the Pentagon, suggested that the Asian nation was expanding its nuclear arsenal in no small part thanks to the US' own... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T14:01+0000

2021-11-05T14:01+0000

2021-11-05T14:49+0000

us

asia & pacific

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg

China has lodged an official protest to the US over its criticism of Beijing building-up its nuclear arsenal, which Beijing rejected as unfounded. The spokesman for the Chinese Defence Ministry, Wu Qian, has stressed that Beijing only pursues a defensive policy aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, and does not target any country or endanger regional stability.The official went on to decry the Pentagon's latest report on China, accusing Washington of ignoring the facts, filling the document with bias and making up an illusory "Chinese military threat". He also said that the Pentagon's criticism of Beijing for building up its nuclear arsenal was "unfounded".At the same time, the Defence Ministry's spokesman lashed out at the US, pointing out that Washington had itself made a large contribution to destabilising the world's peace and security by building up its nuclear arsenal, cyber operations and withdrawing from important arms treaties, such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.Wu Qian also highlighted the fact that the US is part of the AUKUS security pact, which Beijing repeatedly condemned as "irresponsible" and violating the principles of nuclear non-proliferation. Under the provisions of the AUKUS agreement, the US will provide Australia with the technology to propel their submarines with nuclear energy.

koursk koursk with the communist party in power, the people's republic of china defends the general interest, inside and outside its borders *** the mobster billionaires who control the nato zone get rich by plundering the public good for satisfy their particular interests *** ethics are on the side of china, russia and their allies *** ethics would like the big mafia, which reigns economically, therefore politically and economically in washington and brussels, restores the money stolen from the public finances of the nato zone, and evacuate the occupied territories like taiwan, the south of the 38th parallel. 0

1

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, asia & pacific, china