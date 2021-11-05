Beijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
14:01 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 05.11.2021)
The latest report on China, drafted by the Pentagon, suggested that the Asian nation was expanding its nuclear arsenal in no small part thanks to the US' own aggressive policy towards Beijing, which purportedly fears that war between the two countries is possible.
China has lodged an official protest to the US over its criticism of Beijing building-up its nuclear arsenal, which Beijing rejected as unfounded. The spokesman for the Chinese Defence Ministry, Wu Qian, has stressed that Beijing only pursues a defensive policy aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, and does not target any country or endanger regional stability.
The official went on to decry the Pentagon's latest report on China, accusing Washington of ignoring the facts, filling the document with bias and making up an illusory "Chinese military threat". He also said that the Pentagon's criticism of Beijing for building up its nuclear arsenal was "unfounded".
Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands.
At the same time, the Defence Ministry's spokesman lashed out at the US, pointing out that Washington had itself made a large contribution to destabilising the world's peace and security by building up its nuclear arsenal, cyber operations and withdrawing from important arms treaties, such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
Wu Qian also highlighted the fact that the US is part of the AUKUS security pact, which Beijing repeatedly condemned as "irresponsible" and violating the principles of nuclear non-proliferation. Under the provisions of the AUKUS agreement, the US will provide Australia with the technology to propel their submarines with nuclear energy.