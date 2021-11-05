https://sputniknews.com/20211105/angelina-jolie-speaks-out-about-on-set-gun-safety-after-alec-baldwins-rust-shooting--1090487128.html

Angelina Jolie Speaks Out About On-Set Gun Safety After Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting

In a new interview with The Times, Jolie weighed in on fellow actor Alec Baldwin's recent prop gun shooting that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director."I can't imagine what these families are going through," Jolie told the UK outlet. "At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming." She spoke about her experience working with prop weapons, noting that "certain procedures" have to be taken "very seriously," particularly by those in production and hiring roles. In addition to being the star of "Rust," Baldwin is also a producer of the film. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened," Baldwin stated in an interview last week. As for her firearms off-set, the actress in 2008 divulged that she got some inspiration from the "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" movies. "Brad [Pitt] and I are not against having a gun in the house, and we do have one. And yes, I'd be able to use it if I had to," she said at the time. The two actors were not married at the time of the interview. "If anybody comes into my home and tries to hurt my kids, I've no problem shooting them." Jolie is not the only actor speaking out in the wake of Baldwin's on-set tragedy. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson told Variety that his company, Seven Bucks Productions, will be making a "switch over to rubber guns." "I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all," the 49-year-old actor told the outlet during the premiere for his Netflix film "Red Notice." Johnson added that he was "heartbroken" by the events.

