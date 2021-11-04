https://sputniknews.com/20211104/watch-green-fireball-streak-across-uk-sky-1090479696.html

WATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky

WATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky

A startling green light was visible in several parts of England, with many onlookers left guessing about what they'd witnessed. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

A fireball lit up the UK sky on Wednesday night, with witnesses describing the cosmic display as "spectacular".The fireball, which could have been a meteor, has been captured on a home-security camera and uploaded onto Twitter. Renos Christou, one of the witnesses, said that he has always been fascinated by space and felt very lucky to have seen something so rare and beautiful. A second witness, identified as Stephen Wall, said the fireball was green with a red tail, and it was "very spectacular".

wtfud That's only Boris Johnson on his way back from Glasgow's Climate Summit having eaten too much broccoli. Check his methane footprint. 0

