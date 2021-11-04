Registration was successful!
WATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky
WATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky
A startling green light was visible in several parts of England, with many onlookers left guessing about what they'd witnessed. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
A fireball lit up the UK sky on Wednesday night, with witnesses describing the cosmic display as "spectacular".The fireball, which could have been a meteor, has been captured on a home-security camera and uploaded onto Twitter. Renos Christou, one of the witnesses, said that he has always been fascinated by space and felt very lucky to have seen something so rare and beautiful. A second witness, identified as Stephen Wall, said the fireball was green with a red tail, and it was "very spectacular".
WATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky

18:06 GMT 04.11.2021
Zara Muradyan
A startling green light was visible in several parts of England, with many onlookers left guessing about what they'd witnessed.
A fireball lit up the UK sky on Wednesday night, with witnesses describing the cosmic display as "spectacular".
The fireball, which could have been a meteor, has been captured on a home-security camera and uploaded onto Twitter. Renos Christou, one of the witnesses, said that he has always been fascinated by space and felt very lucky to have seen something so rare and beautiful.
"It lit up the sky bright green as it burnt up in our atmosphere," he told the PA news agency. “I did wait for a second [display], hoping I would hear some sort of boom, as heard with larger ones around the world, but nothing.”
A second witness, identified as Stephen Wall, said the fireball was green with a red tail, and it was "very spectacular".
That's only Boris Johnson on his way back from Glasgow's Climate Summit having eaten too much broccoli. Check his methane footprint.
