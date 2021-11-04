WATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky
A startling green light was visible in several parts of England, with many onlookers left guessing about what they'd witnessed.
A fireball lit up the UK sky on Wednesday night, with witnesses describing the cosmic display as "spectacular".
The fireball, which could have been a meteor, has been captured on a home-security camera and uploaded onto Twitter. Renos Christou, one of the witnesses, said that he has always been fascinated by space and felt very lucky to have seen something so rare and beautiful.
Saw it with my own eyes. But lucky the @ring_uk was there to catch it. Brightest meteor I’ve ever seen #ring #meteor #amazing pic.twitter.com/lKWGG5AcLK— Renos Christou (@renochristou) November 3, 2021
"It lit up the sky bright green as it burnt up in our atmosphere," he told the PA news agency. “I did wait for a second [display], hoping I would hear some sort of boom, as heard with larger ones around the world, but nothing.”
@nasa saw a bright blue flashing light in the sky above Camden today. Definitely not a shooting star.— dee (@Diya__bechoo) November 4, 2021
Could you please enlighten me on what it is?! :) #nasa #camden #ufo #meteor pic.twitter.com/F4oDoeMOMO
A second witness, identified as Stephen Wall, said the fireball was green with a red tail, and it was "very spectacular".
Last night's fireball over Hampshire, as seen from #Eastbourne by an https://t.co/KMxoFQEkTb #fireball camera at 21:34 - seen from the Meads looking up over Warren Hill and Beachy Head@EastbourneAstro @UKMeteorNetwork @SCAMP_Meteors @amsmeteors @FireballsUK pic.twitter.com/uPlbAO8cTv— UK Fireball Alliance (@UK_Fireball) November 4, 2021