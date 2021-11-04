Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/va--nj-elections-ethiopia-conflict-intensifies-tiktok--tourettes-cop26-proposals-1090458196.html
VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals
VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals
Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in Virginia election. How local issues took precedence over anti-Trump messaging. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T07:37+0000
2021-11-04T07:44+0000
new york
ethiopia
addis ababa
assets
new jersey
federal reserve bank
virginia
conflict
regulation
wages
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090458152_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0146a95db79d4884aabe320affd54c97.png
VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals
Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in Virginia election. How local issues took precedence over anti-Trump messaging.
Michael Goodwin, journalist and columnist at the New York Post, joins us to talk about the outcome of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, where Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a race that was coloured by the culture wars and schools. We talk about the New Jersey election, where Democrat Philip Murphy holds a slim lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. We also talk about news that Bill DeBlasio will run for governor of New York, and his chances of winning despite his unpopularity with both parties.Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, tells us about the evolving situation in Ethiopia, where we have seen gains made by TPLF rebels that may now threaten the capital Addis Ababa. We talk about how western media coverage has been slanted in favour of the TPLF by framing the Ethiopian government as the initial aggressor, the ethnic tensions in the country, which are being made more salient in the current conflict and were promoted by the TPLF during its rule of the country, and what developments we could see in the coming weeks.Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, talks to us about reports that teenagers, girls especially, are developing tics associated with Tourette's syndrome after repeated usage of the TikTok app. We talk about how social media can be a catalyst of psychogenic illnesses with real neurological consequences, and what parents can do to avoid these outcomes.Dr Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, talks to us about the Federal Reserve ending its asset-buying programme, the connection between wages, inflation, and monetary supply, the Biden administration calling for stablecoins to be issued by insured banks that are overseen by federal banking regulators, and proposals coming out of COP26.Femi Ayanbadejo, former NFL player, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, joins to discuss the victory of the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the NBA implementing new rules around fouls, and lopsided wins and sportsmanship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
new york
ethiopia
addis ababa
new jersey
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090458152_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d0519823e0c93b08c714c6d9beff258c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, ethiopia, addis ababa, assets, new jersey, federal reserve bank, virginia, conflict, regulation, wages, terry mcauliffe, governor, cryptocurrency, adolescents, neurology, political misfits, cop26, аудио, radio

VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals

07:37 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 04.11.2021)
VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in Virginia election. How local issues took precedence over anti-Trump messaging.
Michael Goodwin, journalist and columnist at the New York Post, joins us to talk about the outcome of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, where Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a race that was coloured by the culture wars and schools. We talk about the New Jersey election, where Democrat Philip Murphy holds a slim lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. We also talk about news that Bill DeBlasio will run for governor of New York, and his chances of winning despite his unpopularity with both parties.
Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, tells us about the evolving situation in Ethiopia, where we have seen gains made by TPLF rebels that may now threaten the capital Addis Ababa. We talk about how western media coverage has been slanted in favour of the TPLF by framing the Ethiopian government as the initial aggressor, the ethnic tensions in the country, which are being made more salient in the current conflict and were promoted by the TPLF during its rule of the country, and what developments we could see in the coming weeks.
Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, talks to us about reports that teenagers, girls especially, are developing tics associated with Tourette's syndrome after repeated usage of the TikTok app. We talk about how social media can be a catalyst of psychogenic illnesses with real neurological consequences, and what parents can do to avoid these outcomes.
Dr Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, talks to us about the Federal Reserve ending its asset-buying programme, the connection between wages, inflation, and monetary supply, the Biden administration calling for stablecoins to be issued by insured banks that are overseen by federal banking regulators, and proposals coming out of COP26.
Femi Ayanbadejo, former NFL player, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, joins to discuss the victory of the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the NBA implementing new rules around fouls, and lopsided wins and sportsmanship.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:59 GMTTurkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
07:42 GMTChina Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Diplomats' Trip to Taiwan
07:39 GMTDecline in US Life Expectancy Second Highest Among Wealthy Countries in 2020, Study Says
07:31 GMTNorwegian Researcher Warns Against Female Dominance Within Police: 'Mustn't Go Too Far'
07:26 GMTWater in Gaza is Scarce & Polluted With No Change on the Horizon, Says Expert
07:13 GMTAlec Baldwin Posts Messages Denying Dangerous Conditions on 'Rust' Set in Wake of Fatal Shooting
07:04 GMTJapanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreign Ministry, Reports Say
06:33 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell is Being Treated Like Hannibal Lecter, Her Lawyer Claims
06:19 GMTSweden Bans Plastic Cutlery, Introduces 'Rubbish Fee' on Chewing Gum, Cigarettes
06:00 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of 'Corruption' for Backing Bid to Suspend Lobbying Probe of Tory MP
05:56 GMTNumber of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 12,885 Over Past 24 Hours
05:11 GMTSwedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit
04:00 GMT'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
03:50 GMTResearchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
03:37 GMTAncient Exploding Comet Created Glassy Rock Patches in Chilean Desert
03:18 GMT5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, USGS Reveals
03:15 GMTDem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Voters Disillusioned
02:37 GMTFAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live