VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette's; COP26 Proposals

VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals

Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in Virginia election. How local issues took precedence over anti-Trump messaging.

VA & NJ Elections; Ethiopia Conflict Intensifies; TikTok & Tourette’s; COP26 Proposals Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in Virginia election. How local issues took precedence over anti-Trump messaging.

Michael Goodwin, journalist and columnist at the New York Post, joins us to talk about the outcome of the gubernatorial elections in Virginia, where Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a race that was coloured by the culture wars and schools. We talk about the New Jersey election, where Democrat Philip Murphy holds a slim lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. We also talk about news that Bill DeBlasio will run for governor of New York, and his chances of winning despite his unpopularity with both parties.Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, tells us about the evolving situation in Ethiopia, where we have seen gains made by TPLF rebels that may now threaten the capital Addis Ababa. We talk about how western media coverage has been slanted in favour of the TPLF by framing the Ethiopian government as the initial aggressor, the ethnic tensions in the country, which are being made more salient in the current conflict and were promoted by the TPLF during its rule of the country, and what developments we could see in the coming weeks.Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, talks to us about reports that teenagers, girls especially, are developing tics associated with Tourette's syndrome after repeated usage of the TikTok app. We talk about how social media can be a catalyst of psychogenic illnesses with real neurological consequences, and what parents can do to avoid these outcomes.Dr Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, talks to us about the Federal Reserve ending its asset-buying programme, the connection between wages, inflation, and monetary supply, the Biden administration calling for stablecoins to be issued by insured banks that are overseen by federal banking regulators, and proposals coming out of COP26.Femi Ayanbadejo, former NFL player, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, joins to discuss the victory of the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the NBA implementing new rules around fouls, and lopsided wins and sportsmanship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

