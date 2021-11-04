https://sputniknews.com/20211104/us-state-department-greenlights-650-million-missile-deal-for-saudi-arabia-1090481639.html

US State Department Greenlights $650 Million Missile Deal for Saudi Arabia

US State Department Greenlights $650 Million Missile Deal for Saudi Arabia

The Pentagon announced on Thursday it had received approval for a potential sale of $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T19:16+0000

2021-11-04T19:16+0000

2021-11-04T20:02+0000

saudi arabia

defense security cooperation agency (dsca)

air-to-air missile

weapons sales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105598/06/1055980669_0:0:3938:2216_1920x0_80_0_0_d2af71aaac44cb9acd17dbb708300101.jpg

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which oversees technology transfers between the US and foreign partners, said on Thursday that the State Department had given its approval for interceptor missiles to be sold to Saudi Arabia.According to US state-owned media Voice of America, the $650 million price tag covers 280 AMRAAMs and is intended to replenish the Saudi missile inventory amid regular shootdowns of Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles flying from Yemen, which target civilian and military infrastructure inside the kingdom, including airfields and oil pipelines.The deal is not finalized, and Congress will have to also give its approval before the sale can go ahead. However, the State Department's approval claims to verify that the sale doesn't violate existing laws and won't upset the strategic balance of power in the region.Saudi Arabia got involved in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 after Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi was driven out of Sana'a by a Houthi advance and fled to Riyadh seeking aid. The Saudis formed a coalition to fight the Houthis that included the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan, and the United States, as well as militias inside Yemen and the Yemeni military forces loyal to Hadi. However, only the Saudi and Yemeni forces remain, and the Houthis have continued to advance.According to UN estimates, more than 230,000 Yemenis have been killed by the war, with nearly half dying from noncombat causes, such as disease, hunger, and malnutrition.

Nonyank Basically the Saudi's are just holding them for the US because they always hire others to do their dirtywork. 0

1

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

saudi arabia, defense security cooperation agency (dsca), air-to-air missile, weapons sales