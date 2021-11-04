https://sputniknews.com/20211104/us-judge-orders-release-of-russian-analyst-danchenko-detained-for-allegedly-lying-to-fbi-1090483864.html

US Judge Orders Release of Russian Analyst Danchenko Detained for Allegedly Lying to FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Magistrate Judge Theresa C. Buchanan ordered the release of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko after he was detained on charges of making... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Release is satisfied," Buchanan said. Danchenko was later released on bail at roughly 4:30 p.m. local time.While Buchanan initially ordered the release with an electronic monitoring device, none were immediately available. As such, the judge waived that requirement after being told that it will take 24 hours to administer the bracelet.The court appearance further saw the magistrate order Danchenko to surrender his passport within the next 24 hours as a precaution.The prosecutor relayed to the courtroom that the government has concerns over the defendant's Russian citizenship and his alleged contact with an individual in the Russian embassy, as well as an unidentified foreign source of income.It was further clarified during the legal proceedings that US prosecutors did not seek Danchenko's detention as he was set to self-surrender; however, his arrest was ultimately carried out following a leak to the press.If found guilty, Danchenko could face up to 5 years of imprisonment on each of the five counts he was indicted on, as well as 3 years of supervised release.Danchenko was arrested early Thursday on charges of making false statements to the FBI after authorities determined that he had allegedly lied about the source of information provided to federal officials. The Russian analyst is one of the officials who participated in the creation of the scandalous Steele Dossier, which contained various allegations of collusion between the Russian government and the campaign of former US President Donald Trump.Danchenko was taken into custody as part of the ongoing Durham investigation to probe the bureau's inquiry into alleged Russian election interference. John Durham was appointed to head the investigation by former US President Donald Trump.

