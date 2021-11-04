Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/us-authorizes-boeing-to-build-internet-network-in-space-with-132-satellites---regulator-1090462165.html
US Authorizes Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator
US Authorizes Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized Boeing’s project to build a broadband internet network in space by way of... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T00:57+0000
2021-11-04T00:57+0000
us
boeing
space
satellites
federal communications commission (fcc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104277/19/1042771994_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_2821247ac3bf9e96797353cbe40146cf.jpg
“The Federal Communications Commission today approved an application from The Boeing Company for a license to construct, deploy, and operate a satellite constellation.&nbsp; As detailed in its FCC application, Boeing plans to provide broadband and communications services for residential, commercial, institutional, governmental, and professional users in the United States and globally,” the press release said on Wednesday.The project was proposed by Boeing in 2017 and involves placing 132 satellites into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 1,056 kilometers (656 miles) with additional 15 satellites will be installed to “non geostationary orbit” at an altitude between 27,355 (17,000 miles) and 44,221 km (27,600 miles), the release said.With 147 satellites in space, Boeing will be able to offer internet and communications services to residential consumers, government and businesses in the US, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands while is being built with plans to become global one it is complete, the release added.Boeing is not the first US company interested in exploring space technologies to offer a range of internet services. Elon Musk’s Starlink network project kicked off in February 2018. Its goal is also to ensure access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world with plans to launch close to 1,500 satellites into space.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/spacex-launches-51-starlink-satellites-into-orbit-1089053188.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104277/19/1042771994_58:0:965:680_1920x0_80_0_0_c33b86af8e113e72ff412453bd9ed16e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, boeing, space, satellites, federal communications commission (fcc)

US Authorizes Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator

00:57 GMT 04.11.2021
© Flickr / Global Panorama Boeing Logo
 Boeing Logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© Flickr / Global Panorama
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized Boeing’s project to build a broadband internet network in space by way of placing 132 satellites into low Earth orbit, the agency said in a press release.
“The Federal Communications Commission today approved an application from The Boeing Company for a license to construct, deploy, and operate a satellite constellation.  As detailed in its FCC application, Boeing plans to provide broadband and communications services for residential, commercial, institutional, governmental, and professional users in the United States and globally,” the press release said on Wednesday.
The project was proposed by Boeing in 2017 and involves placing 132 satellites into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 1,056 kilometers (656 miles) with additional 15 satellites will be installed to “non geostationary orbit” at an altitude between 27,355 (17,000 miles) and 44,221 km (27,600 miles), the release said.
With 147 satellites in space, Boeing will be able to offer internet and communications services to residential consumers, government and businesses in the US, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands while is being built with plans to become global one it is complete, the release added.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
SpaceX Launches 51 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
14 September, 06:45 GMT
Boeing is not the first US company interested in exploring space technologies to offer a range of internet services. Elon Musk’s Starlink network project kicked off in February 2018. Its goal is also to ensure access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world with plans to launch close to 1,500 satellites into space.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live
00:57 GMTUS Authorizes Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator
00:45 GMTMoldova's Prime Minister Calls Negotiations With Russia's Gazprom 'Cruel Game'
00:38 GMTFed Chairman Vows to Keep US Inflation Under Control for Those Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck
00:24 GMTBiden: Passage of Social Spending Bill Could Have ‘Maybe’ Helped McAuliffe Win in Virginia
Yesterday3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia
YesterdayAmerican Footballer Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH in Crash That Killed Woman And Dog
YesterdayPolitical Waves: What the Virginia Governor Race Means for the Democratic Agenda
YesterdayPentagon Watchdog Reportedly Finds No Misconduct in US Strike That Killed 10 Civilians in Kabul
YesterdayDiva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration
YesterdayDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
YesterdayFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
YesterdayLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’
YesterdayICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
Yesterday'Absolutely Totally False': Pentagon Refutes Iranian Claim That US Forces Attempted to Seize Oil
YesterdayAhead of India's Uttar Pradesh Polls Samajwadi Leader Akhilesh Yadav is Shirking His Duty: Expert
YesterdayImran Khan Vows 'Biggest Welfare Package in Pakistan's History' to Ward-off Economic Woes
YesterdayMaldives' Defence Minister: Indian Military Personnel Serving in the Country to Be 'Unarmed'
YesterdayPakistan Allows Banned TLP to Contest Polls After It Agrees to Drop French Embassy Closure Demand