UK Police Chief Facing 'Serious' Sex Assault Allegations

UK Police Chief Facing 'Serious' Sex Assault Allegations

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner is being investigated over "serious" sex assault allegations, according to The Daily Mirror.The alleged attack is said to have occurred in the 1980s, but the report appears to have been filed just recently. The report did not elaborate on the details of the alleged sexual assault, and neither was the identity of the accuser disclosed. It was also unclear whether Turner will have to step down as the investigation continues. A spokesperson for the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner confirmed that the office was made aware of the allegations.The sexual allegations against Turner come hot on the heels of a discussion he held on how the police should enforce practices to protect women and girls in light of the case of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered by an officer as she was heading home in South London."Sarah Everard's murder raised important questions nationally about how the sexual misconduct of police officers is monitored and how we can work to prevent such a tragedy occurring again", Turner said. "Whilst I believe our force has made good progress in this area, it's my responsibility as the public's representative for policing that I raise these important issues locally, as people expect every police force to take a hard look at their procedures following such a horrible crime".

keyboardcosmetics As usual the police investigate themselves and find there is no misconduct. 0

Mark Russell Wronguns through out the police. Lost my respect years ago working loads of overtime to help Thatcher destroy the miners and they removed their lapel identification numbers. Cockroaches! 0

