https://sputniknews.com/20211104/turkish-gangster-used-encrypted-phones-to-plot-murder-of-three-rivals-with-london-hitmen-jury-told-1090473994.html

Turkish Gangster Used Encrypted Phones to Plot Murder of Three Rivals With London Hitmen, Jury Told

Turkish Gangster Used Encrypted Phones to Plot Murder of Three Rivals With London Hitmen, Jury Told

Five men accused of conspiring to murder three underworld bosses in north London have gone on trial at the Old Bailey. But the jury has been told the man who... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T13:27+0000

2021-11-04T13:27+0000

2021-11-04T13:27+0000

london

turkey

murder

conspiracy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081660054_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_30c77b7f42c0b36d6cc1be3316713c83.jpg

An underworld boss used encrypted Encrochat phones to plot the murder of three rivals in London with a team of armed hitmen and fixers, a jury at the Old Bailey has been told.Prosecutor Benn Maguire said Kemal Eren was not in the dock because he had fled the country and was believed to be living in Turkey.The jury was shown two handguns which Mr Maguire said the police recovered when they swooped in December 2019, thwarting the murders.Five men deny conspiracy to murder on the orders of Eren.Leon Smith, 39, Warwick Burrows, 47, and Matthew Watson, 32, deny conspiring to murder Ercan Garip between 19 September and 13 December 2019.Smith, Burrows, Dario Barnaby, 30, and Courtney Reid, 35, deny conspiring to murder Sinan Ozger.Burrows and Watson alone also deny conspiring to murder Baytullah Gunduz.Mr Maguire said several of the defendants in this case communicated with each other and with Eren by encrypted phones using a system called Encrochat.He explained: “Encrochat is based in Holland and has produced a customised version of the Android operating system. This is a secure system which allows users to encrypt or hide emails, messages and voicecalls to communicate with other Encrochat mobile handsets”.Mr Maguire said Encrochat users its own servers, so information is not stored on the mobile phone network and he said it also included an “auto delete” facility, which meant messages were automatically deleted within a short period of time.But he said the police placed covert listening devices in the home of one of the defendants, Leon Smith, and this picked up his “unguarded conversations” with others.Mr Maguire said when the police raided Smith’s home, they found his Encrochat phone and were able to read several crucial messages to and from Kemal Eren before they were auto-deleted.All the defendants deny the charges on the 16-count indictment and the trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.

london

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Chris Summers

Chris Summers

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chris Summers

london, turkey, murder, conspiracy