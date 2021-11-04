https://sputniknews.com/20211104/trumpian-republican-youngkin-wins-virginia-governor-seat-1090451040.html

Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor's Seat

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how Democrats managed to lose in Virginia, what secrets the JFK documents... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Seat On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how Democrats managed to lose in Virginia, what secrets JFK documents hide after 50 years, and the state of emergency in Ethiopia as rebels advance on the capital.

Guests:Tyler Nixon - Attorney for Roger Stone | JFK Documents Still Withheld, But Why?Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency as Rebels AdvanceDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Is Youngkin Victory Referendum on Joe Biden?In the first hour, we listened in to an interview with Roger Stone. The controversial political operative talked about voter fraud fears heading into the midterm elections.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss COVID news and what the CIA stands to gain from withholding the JFK documents. Also, Bob Schlehuber joined us from Ethiopia as the African country tells citizens to prepare to defend the capital while fighters advance.In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about the mistakes Democrats made as Youngkin wins in Virginia, the first win for a Republican since 2009.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

