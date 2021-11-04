Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/trumpian-republican-youngkin-wins-virginia-governor-seat-1090451040.html
Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor's Seat
Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor's Seat
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how Democrats managed to lose in Virginia, what secrets the JFK documents... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T07:37+0000
2021-11-04T07:47+0000
ethiopia
joe biden
us
virginia
terry mcauliffe
elections
radio
fault lines
jfk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090450648_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c86a17bc0aff88a6ea0b03b2d55ede.png
Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Seat
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how Democrats managed to lose in Virginia, what secrets JFK documents hide after 50 years, and the state of emergency in Ethiopia as rebels advance on the capital.
Guests:Tyler Nixon - Attorney for Roger Stone | JFK Documents Still Withheld, But Why?Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency as Rebels AdvanceDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Is Youngkin Victory Referendum on Joe Biden?In the first hour, we listened in to an interview with Roger Stone. The controversial political operative talked about voter fraud fears heading into the midterm elections.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss COVID news and what the CIA stands to gain from withholding the JFK documents. Also, Bob Schlehuber joined us from Ethiopia as the African country tells citizens to prepare to defend the capital while fighters advance.In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about the mistakes Democrats made as Youngkin wins in Virginia, the first win for a Republican since 2009.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090450648_258:0:1191:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c7d269b8963a47b312c1ca761d4a93.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, joe biden, us, virginia, terry mcauliffe, elections, radio, fault lines, jfk, аудио

Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor's Seat

07:37 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 04.11.2021)
Trumpian Republican Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Seat
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how Democrats managed to lose in Virginia, what secrets the JFK documents hide after 50 years, and the state of emergency in Ethiopia as rebels advance on the capital.
Guests:
Tyler Nixon - Attorney for Roger Stone | JFK Documents Still Withheld, But Why?
Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency as Rebels Advance
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Is Youngkin Victory Referendum on Joe Biden?
In the first hour, we listened in to an interview with Roger Stone. The controversial political operative talked about voter fraud fears heading into the midterm elections.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss COVID news and what the CIA stands to gain from withholding the JFK documents. Also, Bob Schlehuber joined us from Ethiopia as the African country tells citizens to prepare to defend the capital while fighters advance.
In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about the mistakes Democrats made as Youngkin wins in Virginia, the first win for a Republican since 2009.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:59 GMTTurkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
07:42 GMTChina Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Diplomats' Trip to Taiwan
07:39 GMTDecline in US Life Expectancy Second Highest Among Wealthy Countries in 2020, Study Says
07:31 GMTNorwegian Researcher Warns Against Female Dominance Within Police: 'Mustn't Go Too Far'
07:26 GMTWater in Gaza is Scarce & Polluted With No Change on the Horizon, Says Expert
07:13 GMTAlec Baldwin Posts Messages Denying Dangerous Conditions on 'Rust' Set in Wake of Fatal Shooting
07:04 GMTJapanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreign Ministry, Reports Say
06:33 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell is Being Treated Like Hannibal Lecter, Her Lawyer Claims
06:19 GMTSweden Bans Plastic Cutlery, Introduces 'Rubbish Fee' on Chewing Gum, Cigarettes
06:00 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of 'Corruption' for Backing Bid to Suspend Lobbying Probe of Tory MP
05:56 GMTNumber of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 12,885 Over Past 24 Hours
05:11 GMTSwedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit
04:00 GMT'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
03:50 GMTResearchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
03:37 GMTAncient Exploding Comet Created Glassy Rock Patches in Chilean Desert
03:18 GMT5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, USGS Reveals
03:15 GMTDem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Voters Disillusioned
02:37 GMTFAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live