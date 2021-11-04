Swedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit

Registration was successful!
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the Swedish journalist, who suffered a concussion from a hit to the back of the head, his attacker allegedly mistook him for a spy working for the...
Swedish TV4 reporter Tomas Kvarnkullen has been assaulted at the climate meeting in Glasgow, the newspaper Aftonbladet has reported.Kvarnkullen himself said that he was jumped on from behind and beaten by an unknown man outside his hotel. The reporter had just finished a live report at the time of the attack.The man reportedly hit the Swedish journalist in the back of the head and then took his mobile phone.After the assault, Tomas Kvarnkullen entered the hotel and asked the staff to call the police, who then found the attacker at another hotel nearby. Several policemen were required to detain the man, who resisted arrest.According to the Swedish reporter, the man said he believed Kvarnkullen was a "spy who worked for the Swedish government and reported to superiors where he was and what he was doing".Kvarnkullen suffered a concussion but is otherwise okay, Aftonbladet reported.The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the COP26 assembly, has already made headlines, not only due to climate action-related decisions by politicians, but also saucy remarks by teenage climate icon Greta Thunberg and clips of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, appearing to doze off.
Most reporters in sweden will do the biddings of the state. Very few reporters can hold on to an completely independent career and the ones that do aren’t working for the jew-dominated news-media!
But greta’s comment ’shove it up your a.se’ is one of the highlights in this deluded and useless meeting of the bought and paid corrupt politicians and there hoardes of sycophants!
scotland, news, environment, sweden, scandinavia, cop26

Swedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit

05:11 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 04.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Anna Johnson
Masses of people queue as they arrive for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
© AP Photo / Anna Johnson
Igor Kuznetsov
According to the Swedish journalist, who suffered a concussion from a hit to the back of the head, his attacker allegedly mistook him for a spy working for the Swedish government and reporting to his superiors.
Swedish TV4 reporter Tomas Kvarnkullen has been assaulted at the climate meeting in Glasgow, the newspaper Aftonbladet has reported.
Kvarnkullen himself said that he was jumped on from behind and beaten by an unknown man outside his hotel. The reporter had just finished a live report at the time of the attack.

"He shouted 'TV4 get lost' in Swedish, and then English. The situation quickly became rather threatening, so I dropped the microphone from my hand and tried to get out of there", Tomas Kvarnkullen told Aftonbladet.

The man reportedly hit the Swedish journalist in the back of the head and then took his mobile phone.
After the assault, Tomas Kvarnkullen entered the hotel and asked the staff to call the police, who then found the attacker at another hotel nearby. Several policemen were required to detain the man, who resisted arrest.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg adjusts her mask at the Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Greta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
2 November, 10:39 GMT
According to the Swedish reporter, the man said he believed Kvarnkullen was a "spy who worked for the Swedish government and reported to superiors where he was and what he was doing".
Kvarnkullen suffered a concussion but is otherwise okay, Aftonbladet reported.

"I feel relatively well, but it was a pretty shocking experience. I have been working as a journalist for many years, but never seen anything like it. It was an unpleasant experience that I don't wish any other colleague to be exposed to", he said.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the COP26 assembly, has already made headlines, not only due to climate action-related decisions by politicians, but also saucy remarks by teenage climate icon Greta Thunberg and clips of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, appearing to doze off.
Popular comments
Most reporters in sweden will do the biddings of the state. Very few reporters can hold on to an completely independent career and the ones that do aren’t working for the jew-dominated news-media!
mmandrake
4 November, 08:16 GMT2
But greta’s comment ’shove it up your a.se’ is one of the highlights in this deluded and useless meeting of the bought and paid corrupt politicians and there hoardes of sycophants!
mmandrake
4 November, 08:21 GMT2
