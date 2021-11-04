https://sputniknews.com/20211104/swedish-journalist-mistaken-for-a-spy-beaten-at-glasgow-climate-summit-1090464373.html
Swedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit
Swedish TV4 reporter Tomas Kvarnkullen has been assaulted at the climate meeting in Glasgow, the newspaper Aftonbladet has reported.Kvarnkullen himself said that he was jumped on from behind and beaten by an unknown man outside his hotel. The reporter had just finished a live report at the time of the attack.The man reportedly hit the Swedish journalist in the back of the head and then took his mobile phone.After the assault, Tomas Kvarnkullen entered the hotel and asked the staff to call the police, who then found the attacker at another hotel nearby. Several policemen were required to detain the man, who resisted arrest.According to the Swedish reporter, the man said he believed Kvarnkullen was a "spy who worked for the Swedish government and reported to superiors where he was and what he was doing".Kvarnkullen suffered a concussion but is otherwise okay, Aftonbladet reported.The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the COP26 assembly, has already made headlines, not only due to climate action-related decisions by politicians, but also saucy remarks by teenage climate icon Greta Thunberg and clips of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, appearing to doze off.
mandrake
Most reporters in sweden will do the biddings of the state. Very few reporters can hold on to an completely independent career and the ones that do aren’t working for the jew-dominated news-media!
2
mandrake
But greta’s comment ’shove it up your a.se’ is one of the highlights in this deluded and useless meeting of the bought and paid corrupt politicians and there hoardes of sycophants!
2
3
05:11 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 04.11.2021)
Swedish TV4
reporter Tomas Kvarnkullen has been assaulted at the climate meeting in Glasgow, the newspaper Aftonbladet
has reported
.
Kvarnkullen himself said that he was jumped on from behind and beaten by an unknown man outside his hotel. The reporter had just finished a live report at the time of the attack.
"He shouted 'TV4 get lost' in Swedish, and then English. The situation quickly became rather threatening, so I dropped the microphone from my hand and tried to get out of there", Tomas Kvarnkullen told Aftonbladet.
The man reportedly hit the Swedish journalist in the back of the head and then took his mobile phone.
After the assault, Tomas Kvarnkullen entered the hotel and asked the staff to call the police, who then found the attacker at another hotel nearby. Several policemen were required to detain the man, who resisted arrest.
According to the Swedish reporter, the man said he believed Kvarnkullen was a "spy who worked for the Swedish government and reported to superiors where he was and what he was doing".
Kvarnkullen suffered a concussion but is otherwise okay, Aftonbladet reported.
"I feel relatively well, but it was a pretty shocking experience. I have been working as a journalist for many years, but never seen anything like it. It was an unpleasant experience that I don't wish any other colleague to be exposed to", he said.
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the COP26 assembly, has already made headlines, not only due to climate action-related decisions by politicians, but also saucy remarks by teenage climate icon Greta Thunberg and clips of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, appearing to doze off.