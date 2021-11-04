https://sputniknews.com/20211104/swedish-journalist-mistaken-for-a-spy-beaten-at-glasgow-climate-summit-1090464373.html

Swedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit

Swedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit

According to the Swedish journalist, who suffered a concussion from a hit to the back of the head, his attacker allegedly mistook him for a spy working for the... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T05:11+0000

2021-11-04T05:11+0000

2021-11-04T05:18+0000

scotland

news

environment

sweden

scandinavia

cop26

cop26 climate summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090387535_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3976ccdff71f0ae8b3c13ef8d95ff43.jpg

Swedish TV4 reporter Tomas Kvarnkullen has been assaulted at the climate meeting in Glasgow, the newspaper Aftonbladet has reported.Kvarnkullen himself said that he was jumped on from behind and beaten by an unknown man outside his hotel. The reporter had just finished a live report at the time of the attack.The man reportedly hit the Swedish journalist in the back of the head and then took his mobile phone.After the assault, Tomas Kvarnkullen entered the hotel and asked the staff to call the police, who then found the attacker at another hotel nearby. Several policemen were required to detain the man, who resisted arrest.According to the Swedish reporter, the man said he believed Kvarnkullen was a "spy who worked for the Swedish government and reported to superiors where he was and what he was doing".Kvarnkullen suffered a concussion but is otherwise okay, Aftonbladet reported.The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the COP26 assembly, has already made headlines, not only due to climate action-related decisions by politicians, but also saucy remarks by teenage climate icon Greta Thunberg and clips of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, appearing to doze off.

https://sputniknews.com/20211102/greta-thunberg-chanting-shove-your-climate-crisis-up-your-ae-in-glasgow-raises-eyebrows-online-1090411269.html

mandrake Most reporters in sweden will do the biddings of the state. Very few reporters can hold on to an completely independent career and the ones that do aren’t working for the jew-dominated news-media! 2

mandrake But greta’s comment ’shove it up your a.se’ is one of the highlights in this deluded and useless meeting of the bought and paid corrupt politicians and there hoardes of sycophants! 2

3

scotland

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scotland, news, environment, sweden, scandinavia, cop26