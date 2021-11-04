https://sputniknews.com/20211104/seoul-believes-pyongyang-preparing-to-reopen-border-with-china-reports-say-1090468925.html

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China, Reports Say

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea is finalising preparations to reopen the border with China, closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to restore... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T09:10+0000

2021-11-04T09:10+0000

2021-11-04T09:18+0000

dprk

asia & pacific

china

north korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105530/34/1055303436_0:256:4920:3024_1920x0_80_0_0_f7bd1b0ff8183bb6a748235ce0ca99b3.jpg

However, he noted that no specific dates could be given. The official added that additional surveillance was required to assess the feasibility of restoring transportation by other means.According to the source, North Korea has gradually increased its trade with China since March, but its level is insignificant compared to the scale before the COVID-19 pandemic.On 28 October, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea reported that Pyongyang was in talks with Beijing and Moscow to resume rail traffic across the border. The NIS stated that train operations connecting Sinuiju and Dandong could resume as early as November.According to Yonhap, North Korea recently reopened its maritime routes to obtain medicines and other assistance from international organisations.In March, the Presidium of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly adopted a law on the compulsory disinfection of all imported goods. After that, disinfection installations were built in the city of Sinuiju on the border with China. In April, a special export processing zone was also reportedly built in Musan County on the border with China. It could presumably be used to process goods transported across the border in both directions.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dprk, asia & pacific, china, north korea