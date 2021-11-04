Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/senior-republican-senators-want-hearings-on-175-trillion-budget-claim-details-hidden-1090485084.html
Senior Republican Senators Want Hearings on $1.75 Trillion Budget, Claim Details Hidden
Senior Republican Senators Want Hearings on $1.75 Trillion Budget, Claim Details Hidden
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ranking Republicans on all 13 Senate committees demanded hearings, committee votes and the public release of legislative text of the... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T23:35+0000
2021-11-04T23:35+0000
gop
republicans
capitol
hearing
senators
spending bill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089783161_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4faa5c0143b7fcf943b020e902ee9232.jpg
“Hiding the details of the real cost of the trillions of dollars in new government spending and tax increases by using budgetary gimmicks is an attempt to disguise the true cost and impact the reckless tax and spending spree will have on the nearly $29 trillion national debt, rising prices, jobs and inflation,” the letter said. The letter signed by senior Republicans on 13 Senate Committees was released by Senator Chuck Grassley on the Judiciary Committee.The letter seeks open hearings by committees responsible for parts of the plan, votes in those committees and public disclosure of the actual bill, which is still being drafted. Disputes among US House Democrats and fears that some measures face long odds of winning Senate approve have delayed progress toward a final package for the Senate to consider.The letter also cited new budget models from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business that project a total cost of nearly $4 trillion with budgetary offsets of $1.5 trillion for a bottom line of about $2.5 trillion.In contrast, the Biden administration claims the $1.75 trillion spending plan includes more than $9 trillion in offsets that will reduce the budget deficit, tame inflation and spark a rebound in an otherwise sluggish US economic recovery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089783161_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c227669aee288d7b79708d80a84411cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gop, republicans, capitol, hearing, senators, spending bill

Senior Republican Senators Want Hearings on $1.75 Trillion Budget, Claim Details Hidden

23:35 GMT 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTSThe U.S. Capitol is seen as Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on to avert a debt crisis in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2021.
The U.S. Capitol is seen as Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on to avert a debt crisis in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ranking Republicans on all 13 Senate committees demanded hearings, committee votes and the public release of legislative text of the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion reconciliation budget that vastly expands US social welfare spending, in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released on Thursday.
“Hiding the details of the real cost of the trillions of dollars in new government spending and tax increases by using budgetary gimmicks is an attempt to disguise the true cost and impact the reckless tax and spending spree will have on the nearly $29 trillion national debt, rising prices, jobs and inflation,” the letter said.

“There needs to be full transparency on the proposal and sunshine on any possible budget gimmicks to understand the true cost."

The letter signed by senior Republicans on 13 Senate Committees was released by Senator Chuck Grassley on the Judiciary Committee.
The letter seeks open hearings by committees responsible for parts of the plan, votes in those committees and public disclosure of the actual bill, which is still being drafted. Disputes among US House Democrats and fears that some measures face long odds of winning Senate approve have delayed progress toward a final package for the Senate to consider.
The letter also cited new budget models from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business that project a total cost of nearly $4 trillion with budgetary offsets of $1.5 trillion for a bottom line of about $2.5 trillion.
In contrast, the Biden administration claims the $1.75 trillion spending plan includes more than $9 trillion in offsets that will reduce the budget deficit, tame inflation and spark a rebound in an otherwise sluggish US economic recovery.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:51 GMTFirst Impressions From Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Debut
YesterdayUSMC Pushes to Retain Marines, Abandon 36 Years of Recruiting 'Replaceable' Troops
YesterdayMexican Authorities Detain Top Cartel Leader 'El Inge' in Sinaloa
YesterdaySenior Republican Senators Want Hearings on $1.75 Trillion Budget, Claim Details Hidden
YesterdayUS Rate of New Retirees More Than Doubles During Pandemic - Report
YesterdayUS Homeland Security Chief Says Hopes to Roll Out New Asylum Rule Before End of Year
YesterdayNew York’s Ex-Cop Mayor-Elect Says Will ‘Revisit’ Vaccine Mandate in Wake of NYPD Walkout
YesterdayModerate Democrats Aren't the Answer to Right-Wing Republicans. They're the Cause.
YesterdayNASA-Funded Astrological Survey Sets Identification of Alien Life as Top Priority
YesterdayMan Eaten by Piranhas After Drowning in Lake to Escape From Bees
YesterdayUS Judge Orders Release of Russian Analyst Danchenko Detained for Allegedly Lying to FBI
YesterdayPelosi and Democratic Leaders Aim for Thursday Vote on Social Spending Package
Yesterday‘Acid’ Threat MP Gets Suspended Sentence, Paving Way for Recall Bid
YesterdayTwo Dead, Guests Briefly Forced Into Hiding After Gang-Related Shooting Unfolds Near Cancun Hotel
YesterdayTaiwan’s Intel Chief Says China Weighed Seizing Pratas Island, But ‘Will Not Happen’ Before 2024
YesterdayTop Three Naval Commanders Of US Submarine That Struck Seamount Relieved of Duty, Service Reveals
YesterdayChina Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests
YesterdayUS State Department Greenlights $650 Million Missile Deal for Saudi Arabia
YesterdayVideo: Senator Rand Paul Grills Fauci Over Gain-of-Function Research, Urges Him to Resign
Yesterday'40 Wars in 40 Regions': IRGC Chief Condemns US Policies on Anniversary of Tehran Embassy Seizure