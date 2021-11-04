https://sputniknews.com/20211104/rape-rate-soars-to-all-time-high-in-england-and-wales-during-pandemic-1090474677.html

Rape Rate Soars to All-Time High in England and Wales During Pandemic

Although restrictions during the pandemic had the effect of lowering the overall crime level, the number of sexual offences depressingly showed a considerable... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

sexual abuse

rape

uk

The number of rapes in England and Wales peaked in 2021, reaching 61,158 cases by June, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. According to the ONS, there was a large increase between April and June, when 17,300 rape offences were registered.At the same time. the number of domestic abuse-related crimes rose 6 percent, to almost 850,000 offences.The data has been published to coincide with the national debate Britain is holding over women’s safety in the wake of the Sarah Everard case.

