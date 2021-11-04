Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/putin-lukashenko-approve-union-states-military-doctrine-1090478177.html
Putin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
Putin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday signed the Russia-Belarus Union State integration decree, which, according to the Russian president, is... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have approved the military doctrine of the Union State and the concept of the migration policy of the two countries.The documents were adopted on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which was held via video communication.The new military doctrine will increase the level of coherence of defense policy and timely adapt the tasks of the defense ministries of the two countries, taking into account the changes in the military and political situation in the region. The concept of the migration policy of the Union State will determine the directions of the activities of the interior ministries, security agencies, border services, foreign affairs agencies in the field of migration, taking into account the new realities of increasing migration flows, Mezentsev said.Lukashenko earlier said that Minsk and Moscow intended to strengthen in the future the regional grouping of troops, which is already a reliable shield for the security of the two countries and the post-Soviet space.The Union State of Russia and Belarus was established in 2000 with the intention of providing greater political, economic, and social integration.
16:28 GMT 04.11.2021
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday signed the Russia-Belarus Union State integration decree, which, according to the Russian president, is aimed to benefit people of both countries.
SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have approved the military doctrine of the Union State and the concept of the migration policy of the two countries.
The documents were adopted on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which was held via video communication.
"It is proposed to accept the presented decision. Vladimir Vladimirovich, do you have any comments or objections?" Lukashenko asked. Putin made a gesture he had none and smiled. The Belarusian leader asked the state secretary of the Union State, Dmitry Mezentsev, to provide the documents approved at the meeting for signing on a routine basis in accordance with existing practice.
The new military doctrine will increase the level of coherence of defense policy and timely adapt the tasks of the defense ministries of the two countries, taking into account the changes in the military and political situation in the region. The concept of the migration policy of the Union State will determine the directions of the activities of the interior ministries, security agencies, border services, foreign affairs agencies in the field of migration, taking into account the new realities of increasing migration flows, Mezentsev said.
Lukashenko earlier said that Minsk and Moscow intended to strengthen in the future the regional grouping of troops, which is already a reliable shield for the security of the two countries and the post-Soviet space.
The Union State of Russia and Belarus was established in 2000 with the intention of providing greater political, economic, and social integration.
