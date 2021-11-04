https://sputniknews.com/20211104/play-hard-study-hard-taiwanese-math-teacher-turns-pornhub-into-tutors-cash-cow-1090464039.html

'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow

'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow

How many students can say their teacher is on Pornhub? More than you'd think. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T04:00+0000

2021-11-04T04:00+0000

2021-11-04T03:57+0000

education

school

taiwan

pornhub

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/63/1078246301_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_f3222aa56f18997a8a54cb4ce16153b9.jpg

While other professors hold study hall, Chang Hsu, a 34-year-old Taiwan-based math teacher, is assisting potential calculus students via an unlikely platform: the Canadian-owned internet pornography website Pornhub. While Chang, better known as “changhsumath666,” has been able to climb Pornhub's model ranking, the teacher is seen fully clothed in his calculus lessons, which have been uploaded to the porn site since he encountered employment issues in March 2020. While there's nothing sexy - for most people - about finding the derivative, Chang has been able to make money through the 'Play Hard, Study Hard' venture, as many Pornhub users have signed up for his paid classes available on other platforms. According to Focus Taiwan, Chang has earned NT$7.5 million (US$268,000) per year through his virtual tutoring program. Overall, the Taiwan-based teacher has amassed more than 7,000 subscribers and nearly 1.9 million total video views. Now that his secret is out, he intends to change up his content to separate himself from the competition. "This is a top business secret, and what I can only tell you is it will no longer be just me in the videos," Chang teased.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

education, school, taiwan, pornhub