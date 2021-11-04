Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/play-hard-study-hard-taiwanese-math-teacher-turns-pornhub-into-tutors-cash-cow-1090464039.html
'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
How many students can say their teacher is on Pornhub? More than you'd think. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T04:00+0000
2021-11-04T03:57+0000
education
school
taiwan
pornhub
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/63/1078246301_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_f3222aa56f18997a8a54cb4ce16153b9.jpg
While other professors hold study hall, Chang Hsu, a 34-year-old Taiwan-based math teacher, is assisting potential calculus students via an unlikely platform: the Canadian-owned internet pornography website Pornhub. While Chang, better known as “changhsumath666,” has been able to climb Pornhub's model ranking, the teacher is seen fully clothed in his calculus lessons, which have been uploaded to the porn site since he encountered employment issues in March 2020. While there's nothing sexy - for most people - about finding the derivative, Chang has been able to make money through the 'Play Hard, Study Hard' venture, as many Pornhub users have signed up for his paid classes available on other platforms. According to Focus Taiwan, Chang has earned NT$7.5 million (US$268,000) per year through his virtual tutoring program. Overall, the Taiwan-based teacher has amassed more than 7,000 subscribers and nearly 1.9 million total video views. Now that his secret is out, he intends to change up his content to separate himself from the competition. "This is a top business secret, and what I can only tell you is it will no longer be just me in the videos," Chang teased.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/63/1078246301_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d3d7512494d6e872e13a20a068d5a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
education, school, taiwan, pornhub

'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow

04:00 GMT 04.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Pornhub logoPornhub logo
Pornhub logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Pornhub logo
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
How many students can say their teacher is on Pornhub? More than you'd think.
While other professors hold study hall, Chang Hsu, a 34-year-old Taiwan-based math teacher, is assisting potential calculus students via an unlikely platform: the Canadian-owned internet pornography website Pornhub.
While Chang, better known as “changhsumath666,” has been able to climb Pornhub's model ranking, the teacher is seen fully clothed in his calculus lessons, which have been uploaded to the porn site since he encountered employment issues in March 2020.
© PornhubChang Hsu, 34, better known as “changhsumath666," a Taiwanese math teacher who uses publishes Calculus lectures to Pornhub. // [重啟][真・pronhub 最大華人微積分教學頻道]微分篇重點一：導數與微分的概念｜補充教材｜數學老師張旭
Chang Hsu, 34, better known as “changhsumath666, a Taiwanese math teacher who uses publishes Calculus lectures to Pornhub. // [重啟][真・pronhub 最大華人微積分教學頻道]微分篇重點一：導數與微分的概念｜補充教材｜數學老師張旭 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Chang Hsu, 34, better known as “changhsumath666," a Taiwanese math teacher who uses publishes Calculus lectures to Pornhub. // [重啟][真・pronhub 最大華人微積分教學頻道]微分篇重點一：導數與微分的概念｜補充教材｜數學老師張旭
© Pornhub
While there's nothing sexy - for most people - about finding the derivative, Chang has been able to make money through the 'Play Hard, Study Hard' venture, as many Pornhub users have signed up for his paid classes available on other platforms.
According to Focus Taiwan, Chang has earned NT$7.5 million (US$268,000) per year through his virtual tutoring program. Overall, the Taiwan-based teacher has amassed more than 7,000 subscribers and nearly 1.9 million total video views.
"The online-teaching market is highly competitive, and I can now attract 1,000 students each year, compared with an average of a few hundred for a calculus tutor," Chang told the outlet.
Now that his secret is out, he intends to change up his content to separate himself from the competition.
"This is a top business secret, and what I can only tell you is it will no longer be just me in the videos," Chang teased.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:00 GMT'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
03:50 GMTResearchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
03:37 GMTAncient Exploding Comet Created Glassy Rock Patches in Chilean Desert
03:18 GMT5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, USGS Reveals
03:15 GMTDem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Voters Disillusioned
02:37 GMTFAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live
00:57 GMTUS Authorises Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator
00:45 GMTMoldova's Prime Minister Calls Negotiations With Russia's Gazprom 'Cruel Game'
00:38 GMTFed Chairman Vows to Keep US Inflation Under Control for Those Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck
00:24 GMTBiden: Passage of Social Spending Bill Could Have 'Maybe' Helped McAuliffe Win in Virginia
Yesterday3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia
YesterdayAmerican Footballer Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH in Crash That Killed Woman And Dog
YesterdayPolitical Waves: What the Virginia Governor Race Means for the Democratic Agenda
YesterdayPentagon Watchdog Reportedly Finds No Misconduct in US Strike That Killed 10 Civilians in Kabul
YesterdayDiva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration
YesterdayDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
YesterdayFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
YesterdayLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’