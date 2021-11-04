Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 12,885 Over Past 24 Hours
05:56 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 04.11.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 12,885 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,321,025, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
The death toll from the disease has reached 459,652 people, with 461 new fatalities recorded over the past day.
More than 33.71 million people have recovered in India since the start of the pandemic.
A day earlier, the country confirmed 11,903 new coronavirus cases, with 311 fatalities.
© REUTERS / NIHARIKA KULKARNINidhi Shah, 32, receives her first dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021
India is second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 46.25 million patients.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March 2020. To date, more than 248.08 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.02 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.