International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/minsk-summons-polish-diplomat-to-express-protest-as-warsaw-claims-border-violated-by-armed-people-1090472296.html
Minsk Summons Polish Diplomat to Express Protest as Warsaw Claims Border Violated by Armed People
Minsk Summons Polish Diplomat to Express Protest as Warsaw Claims Border Violated by Armed People
Poland previously deployed 6,000 troops at the border with Belarus and approved the construction of a border wall, claiming that Minsk was behind a massive... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
belarus
europe
poland
border
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned a Polish charge d'affaires on Thursday to express protest over Warsaw's statements regarding the situation at the border between the two nations.The Polish diplomat was "firmly notified" of the inadmissibility of escalating the situation at the border using methods that are "highly questionable", the ministry added.Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia accuse Belarus of encouraging large numbers of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa to attempt to enter the EU via their borders.The crisis began in the summer of 2021 after Belarus froze an agreement with Brussels on the readmission of illegal immigrants in retaliation for severe economic sanctions imposed by the EU targeting Belarusian exports. While the EU has accused Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon", Belarus has stated it has no resources to suppress migration due to the sanctions.
belarus
poland
belarus, europe, poland, border

Minsk Summons Polish Diplomat to Express Protest as Warsaw Claims Border Violated by Armed People

12:05 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 04.11.2021)
© Photo : BeentreeBelarus–Poland border
Belarus–Poland border - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© Photo : Beentree
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Poland previously deployed 6,000 troops at the border with Belarus and approved the construction of a border wall, claiming that Minsk was behind a massive influx of illegal immigrants in the area.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned a Polish charge d'affaires on Thursday to express protest over Warsaw's statements regarding the situation at the border between the two nations.

"On 4 November, charge d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Belarus, Martin Wojciechowski, was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. We expressed our resolute protest to the Polish diplomat over the statement by Polish officials about some 'crossing' into Poland by unidentified 'armed people in uniform' from the Belarusian territory on 2 November", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Polish diplomat was "firmly notified" of the inadmissibility of escalating the situation at the border using methods that are "highly questionable", the ministry added.
Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia accuse Belarus of encouraging large numbers of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa to attempt to enter the EU via their borders.
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the photo bankPolish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus
Polish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Polish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
The crisis began in the summer of 2021 after Belarus froze an agreement with Brussels on the readmission of illegal immigrants in retaliation for severe economic sanctions imposed by the EU targeting Belarusian exports. While the EU has accused Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon", Belarus has stated it has no resources to suppress migration due to the sanctions.
Discuss
