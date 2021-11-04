Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/manchin-says-youngkins-unbelievable-virginia-race-win-proves-his-fears-over-reconciliation-bill-1090470519.html
Manchin Says Youngkin's 'Unbelievable' Virginia Race Win Proves His Fears Over Reconciliation Bill
Manchin Says Youngkin's 'Unbelievable' Virginia Race Win Proves His Fears Over Reconciliation Bill
On Monday, Joe Manchin made it clear that he would not support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" "without knowing how the bill would... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T11:00+0000
2021-11-04T11:00+0000
joe biden
gubernatorial elections
us
virginia
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
vote
infrastructure bill
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa9bec412ab910efbafddd8afecf314.jpg
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has argued that the latest Republican wins in Virginia сertify his concerns over Democrats moving President Biden's reconciliation bill too quickly through Congress.Manchin specifically pointed to GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, which he said stresses the need for the House to pass the $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill ahead of the reconciliation package.He urged Democratic colleagues to perceive the Virginia election results as a warning and deal more carefully with the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill."You can read so much into all of that last night. I think it should be a call to all of us have to be more attentive to the people back home", the Democratic senator said.Biden Says Passage of Reconciliation Bill Could've 'Maybe' Helped McAuliffe Win He spoke as President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday the passage of his hefty "Build Back Better" bill could have "maybe" helped Democrat Terry McAuliffe prevail in the Virginia gubernatorial race.POTUS revealed that the reconciliation bill and the infrastructure package should have been approved before the polls opened in Virginia on Tuesday, but that he wasn't entirely convinced it would have changed the minds of Trump voters who supported Republican Glenn Youngkin.The remarks came amid Manchin's ongoing efforts to slow down the process of passing the "Build Back Better Act", which was trimmed down from its original $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.The Democratic senator, however, made it plain on Monday that he is still uncomfortable with the framework in its current state, also demanding more time for "clarity" on the economic impact of the reconciliation bill.Last week, Biden tweeted that both the reconciliation package and the infrastructure bill are "all within our [Democrats'] reach", urging them to bring both documents "over the finish line".
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/democratic-candidate-for-governor-in-virginia-mcauliffe-concedes-race-to-gops-youngkin-1090448654.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/manchin-refuses-to-back-bidens-175-trillion-spending-plan-decries-political-games-of-lawmakers-1090400675.html
us
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e41dfceacf50724311d0bbb0300f8887.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, gubernatorial elections, us, virginia, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), vote, infrastructure bill, democrats

Manchin Says Youngkin's 'Unbelievable' Virginia Race Win Proves His Fears Over Reconciliation Bill

11:00 GMT 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueU.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, Joe Manchin made it clear that he would not support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" "without knowing how the bill would impact" the US economy and the country as a whole.
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has argued that the latest Republican wins in Virginia сertify his concerns over Democrats moving President Biden's reconciliation bill too quickly through Congress.
Manchin specifically pointed to GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, which he said stresses the need for the House to pass the $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill ahead of the reconciliation package.

"It's unbelievable to see what went on in Virginia and not just from the governor's race but all the way down that ticket a good bit of change has happened", Manchin said, in an apparent reference to Republican victories in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

He urged Democratic colleagues to perceive the Virginia election results as a warning and deal more carefully with the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill.
Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe speaks to his election night party and rally in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
Democratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
Yesterday, 13:55 GMT
"You can read so much into all of that last night. I think it should be a call to all of us have to be more attentive to the people back home", the Democratic senator said.

Biden Says Passage of Reconciliation Bill Could've 'Maybe' Helped McAuliffe Win

He spoke as President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday the passage of his hefty "Build Back Better" bill could have "maybe" helped Democrat Terry McAuliffe prevail in the Virginia gubernatorial race.
POTUS revealed that the reconciliation bill and the infrastructure package should have been approved before the polls opened in Virginia on Tuesday, but that he wasn't entirely convinced it would have changed the minds of Trump voters who supported Republican Glenn Youngkin.

"I think [the spending package] should've passed before Election Day but I'm not sure it would have been able to change the very conservative folks who turned out in red districts who were Trump voters. But maybe. Maybe", Biden said.

The remarks came amid Manchin's ongoing efforts to slow down the process of passing the "Build Back Better Act", which was trimmed down from its original $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives at the chamber for a procedural vote to advance the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
Manchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
1 November, 22:01 GMT
The Democratic senator, however, made it plain on Monday that he is still uncomfortable with the framework in its current state, also demanding more time for "clarity" on the economic impact of the reconciliation bill.

"I will not support the reconciliation legislation without knowing how the bill would impact our debt and our economy and our country", Manchin stressed.

Last week, Biden tweeted that both the reconciliation package and the infrastructure bill are "all within our [Democrats'] reach", urging them to bring both documents "over the finish line".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:01 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Protesters Block Roads Around UK Parliament - Photos, Videos
11:00 GMTManchin Says Youngkin's 'Unbelievable' Virginia Race Win Proves His Fears Over Reconciliation Bill
10:56 GMTVietnamese Tanker Detained by IRGC Reportedly Seen Transferring Oil to Iranian Ship
10:52 GMTBill Gates Calls for $1Bln in Funding for 'Germ Games' to Prevent Pandemics, Bioterrorism
10:37 GMTIran Releases Videos of IRGC Close Encounter With US Destroyer Allegedly Trying to Seize Oil Tanker
10:19 GMTCzech President Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward From Intensive Care
10:05 GMTIsraeli Parliament Approves 2021 Budget First Time in Over Three Years
09:54 GMTJeffrey Epstein Claimed He 'Escorted' Princess Diana, New Book Reveals
09:43 GMTCoronavirus Infections in England at Their Highest Level Since 2020, New Study Says
09:28 GMTRussian Navy Keeping Track of USS Mount Whitney as It Enters Black Sea
09:10 GMTSeoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China, Reports Say
09:07 GMTDid Shadowy Agency Ruin the Life of an Innocent Man While Failing to Prevent the Murder of Two MPs?
08:30 GMTUS Authorises Exit of American Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict
08:12 GMTBeijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'
08:10 GMTMeghan Markle Personally Called Republican Senators to Promote Paid Leave Programme, Report Says
07:59 GMTTurkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
07:42 GMTChina Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Delegation's Trip to Taiwan
07:39 GMTDecline in US Life Expectancy Second Highest Among Wealthy Countries in 2020, Study Says
07:31 GMTNorwegian Researcher Warns Against Female Dominance Within Police: 'Mustn't Go Too Far'
07:26 GMTWater in Gaza is Scarce & Polluted With No Change on the Horizon, Says Expert