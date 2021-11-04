https://sputniknews.com/20211104/manchin-says-youngkins-unbelievable-virginia-race-win-proves-his-fears-over-reconciliation-bill-1090470519.html

Manchin Says Youngkin's 'Unbelievable' Virginia Race Win Proves His Fears Over Reconciliation Bill

On Monday, Joe Manchin made it clear that he would not support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" "without knowing how the bill would... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has argued that the latest Republican wins in Virginia сertify his concerns over Democrats moving President Biden's reconciliation bill too quickly through Congress.Manchin specifically pointed to GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, which he said stresses the need for the House to pass the $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill ahead of the reconciliation package.He urged Democratic colleagues to perceive the Virginia election results as a warning and deal more carefully with the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill."You can read so much into all of that last night. I think it should be a call to all of us have to be more attentive to the people back home", the Democratic senator said.Biden Says Passage of Reconciliation Bill Could've 'Maybe' Helped McAuliffe Win He spoke as President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday the passage of his hefty "Build Back Better" bill could have "maybe" helped Democrat Terry McAuliffe prevail in the Virginia gubernatorial race.POTUS revealed that the reconciliation bill and the infrastructure package should have been approved before the polls opened in Virginia on Tuesday, but that he wasn't entirely convinced it would have changed the minds of Trump voters who supported Republican Glenn Youngkin.The remarks came amid Manchin's ongoing efforts to slow down the process of passing the "Build Back Better Act", which was trimmed down from its original $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion.The Democratic senator, however, made it plain on Monday that he is still uncomfortable with the framework in its current state, also demanding more time for "clarity" on the economic impact of the reconciliation bill.Last week, Biden tweeted that both the reconciliation package and the infrastructure bill are "all within our [Democrats'] reach", urging them to bring both documents "over the finish line".

