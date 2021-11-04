https://sputniknews.com/20211104/macron-suspected-submarine-deal-was-on-the-rocks-before-aukus-pact-leaked-text-suggests-1090471188.html

Macron Suspected Submarine Deal Was on the Rocks Before AUKUS Pact, Leaked Text Suggests

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron texted his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, that he "[doesn't] like losing" when Canberra first hinted that it was looking for alternatives to the French submarines, the Australian Financial Review has reported.A day before announcing the trilateral deal, Morrison tried to call Macron, but the latter would not pick up - apparently because he "knew what it was about", the report suggests, citing federal government officials.The new details surrounding the AUKUS drama suggest that Macron was not sincere when he claimed he was blindsided by the cancelled submarine deal with Australia. Yet, the French president accused Morrison of dishonesty earlier in the week, when he was asked whether the Australian PM lied to him about the deal.Morrison described Macron's words as "slurs", vehemently denying that he ever lied to his French counterpart. The Australian PM recalled the June dinner.Still, Paris has repeatedly described the AUKUS announcement as a "stab in the back" that occurred out of the blue. In order to try and make up for the fallout in relations, US President Joe Biden apologised to Macron when the two met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome."I think what happened was — to use an English phrase, what we did was 'clumsy'", Biden said. "It was not done with a lot of grace. I was under the impression certain things had happened that hadn't happened".According to Biden, he "honest to God" thought that Paris was aware that the submarine deal with Australia was no longer a go when the AUKUS pact was introduced.Apologies from Washington appeared to have been welcomed by Macron, who said that he and his American counterpart had "clarified together what we had to clarify", noting that what is "important is to be sure that such a situation will not be possible for our future".AUKUS DealThe trilateral defence pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia envisaged, in part, that Canberra would receive nuclear-powered submarines within the AUKUS framework. This ditched the earlier multi-million dollar deal between France and Australia on the delivery of diesel-powered submarines.The cancellation of the deal prompted fury in France, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Australia and the United States. However, in early October, French Ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne returned to Washington.

