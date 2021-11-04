Registration was successful!
Israeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
Israeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
Danny Roup is a prominent weatherman in Israel, working as a Ynet meteorologist and an anchor on the Channel 13 morning show. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
Channel 13 anchor Danny Roup was suspended from presenting live broadcasts after standing up in front of his female co-host and pretending to unbuckle his pants when responding to a question about tattoos, Haaretz reported Thursday.He and co-host Rotem Israel were discussing tattoos that cover scars on young people, and, when Israel wondered whether Roup had any, he decided it would be funny if he stood up and pretended to unbuckle his pants, saying: "I'll show you".The clip of the incident was shared on social media.Shortly after the failed joke, Channel 13 issued a statement suspending Roup from presenting live broadcasts and describing his actions as "inappropriate", while pledging that the case "would be dealt with".Roup's move was met with condemnation from the chairwoman of the Na'amat women's organisation, Hagit Pe'er.Roup, however, appears not to be overly remorseful about his conduct. According to the Jerusalem Post, he said of his colleague that "Rotem is a good friend of mine and an amazing colleague and one of the women in the media I love and appreciate the most", but never actually apologised for the incident.
16:50 GMT 04.11.2021
Danny Roup is a prominent weatherman in Israel, working as a Ynet meteorologist and an anchor on the Channel 13 morning show.
Channel 13 anchor Danny Roup was suspended from presenting live broadcasts after standing up in front of his female co-host and pretending to unbuckle his pants when responding to a question about tattoos, Haaretz reported Thursday.
He and co-host Rotem Israel were discussing tattoos that cover scars on young people, and, when Israel wondered whether Roup had any, he decided it would be funny if he stood up and pretended to unbuckle his pants, saying: "I'll show you".
“Sometimes your jokes are so not funny", Israel replied to him after he swiftly sat down, laughing.
The clip of the incident was shared on social media.
Shortly after the failed joke, Channel 13 issued a statement suspending Roup from presenting live broadcasts and describing his actions as "inappropriate", while pledging that the case "would be dealt with".
Roup's move was met with condemnation from the chairwoman of the Na’amat women’s organisation, Hagit Pe’er.
"It’s inconceivable that in Israel in 2021, a presenter would permit himself to act in such a manner on a live broadcast", she said, according to Haaretz. "What message exactly was Danny Roup seeking to convey to his audience of female and male viewers?”
Roup, however, appears not to be overly remorseful about his conduct. According to the Jerusalem Post, he said of his colleague that “Rotem is a good friend of mine and an amazing colleague and one of the women in the media I love and appreciate the most", but never actually apologised for the incident.

"It is unfortunate that we will not be able in the end to have a laugh", he said, cited by the outlet. "On the one hand, we have to be careful and calculated. On the other hand, it is impossible for anything to go in this direction, we will just become robots without a sense of humour. Bye”.

000000
