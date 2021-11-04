https://sputniknews.com/20211104/insulate-britain-climate-protesters-block-roads-around-uk-parliament-1090470924.html

Insulate Britain Climate Protesters Block Roads Around UK Parliament - Photos, Videos

Insulate Britain Climate Protesters Block Roads Around UK Parliament - Photos, Videos

LONDON (Sputnik) – Over 60 people from Insulate Britain, an environmental movement demanding the UK government to insulate and retrofit homes to tackle climate... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T11:01+0000

2021-11-04T11:01+0000

2021-11-04T11:07+0000

westminster

uk

insulate britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090470898_0:162:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_5c91e013d703ddc925c88717f0e45c7c.jpg

Images posted on the movement's Twitter account showed a group of people with banners sitting in the road on Parliament Square near the Peers' entrance to the Houses of Parliament.Another group was blocking Bridge Street as Insulate Britain began the 19th day of road-blocking actions in and around London despite legal injunctions banning them from England's major roads.On Wednesday, the ecological movement confirmed that at least 32 activists could be sentenced to up to two years in prison for openly defying the court orders.They claimed, however, that their campaign has been a success as the group´s name recognition went from zero to 77% among the general public since protests started three weeks ago.They claim that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

westminster, uk, insulate britain