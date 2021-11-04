Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/duchess-is-calling-why-meghan-markles-parental-leave-lobbying-unlikely-to-save-the-day-for-dems---1090478837.html
Duchess is Calling: Why Meghan Markle's Parental Leave Lobbying Unlikely to Save the Day for Dems
Duchess is Calling: Why Meghan Markle's Parental Leave Lobbying Unlikely to Save the Day for Dems
Meghan Markle appears to be testing the waters of US politics by reaching out to US senators to lobby for the parental leave agenda, which was recently brought... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T17:40+0000
2021-11-04T17:40+0000
joe biden
prince harry
us senate
world
us
opinion
nancy pelosi
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
gop
meghan markle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105768/01/1057680166_0:111:3001:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_9b0be633983a85240b1731982ef7520c.jpg
California-born British royal Meghan Markle is reported to be cold-calling American senators and advocating for parental leave."I'm in my car. I'm driving. It says 'caller ID blocked'… And she goes 'Senator Capito?' I said, 'Yes'. She said, 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex'. I couldn't figure out how she got my number", Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia recalled in an interview with Politico Playbook earlier this week.Capito is not the only Republican senator who got a call from the "American royal". Sen. Susan Collins from Maine also discussed parental leave with Markle."She introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic", the senator told Politico reporter Marianne LeVine, admitting afterwards that although she "was happy to talk" with Meghan, she remains "more interested in what the people of Maine are telling [her] about it".Fight for Parental LeaveThe drama surrounding parental leave emerged late last month after Joe Biden threw it out of his landmark $3.5 trillion social spending package along with some other measures in order to reduce the bill to $1.75 trillion. Biden's decision prompted an outcry from progressive activists. For her part, the Duchess of Sussex on 20 October penned an open letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging them to put parental leave back in the bill.It's unclear what convinced the two top Democrats more, Markle's letter or the progressives' ire, but on 3 November Pelosi announced that she would insert four weeks of paid family leave into the House’s reconciliation bill.Sen. Kirsten Gilibrand (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday told Politico that she had given senators' numbers to Markle. Meanwhile, the major obstacle in the Dems' path for passing the bill is not so much the Republicans, but moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who is opposing the inclusion of parental leave in Biden's revamped proposal. Manchin's voice remains crucial in the evenly split upper chamber. Apparently therefore, Markle is reaching out to GOP senators to win more support for parental leave and Biden's Build Back Better initiative, the US media suggests.Will US Lawmakers Lend a Sympathetic Ear to the Duchess?However, that isn't really the point, according to him: "As ever with Markle and Prince Harry, the point is their relentless self-promotion and making money", Singh believes.The professor notes that given Markle's "endless narcissism and elevated sense of global and historic self-importance", she "probably does think that a stellar political career awaits".The Daily Mail broke on 13 March that the duchess is reportedly considering tossing her hat into the ring of the US 2024 presidential election. The media outlet noted that Markle was interacting with senior Democrats with an alleged aim of building a campaign and fundraising teams."[Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] have important contacts in the Democratic Party such as the Clintons and also are friendly with top celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Serena Williams", says Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and consultant. "In America this counts for a lot, they made one of the covers of Time magazine when it launched its list of the top 100 people globally".Fitzwilliams recalls that Markle has been an activist from the age of 11. At that time, Meghan wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton asking for help when she found a TV advertisement to be sexist. Decades later, the politician repeatedly supported the duchess, bemoaning the "cruelty" of the "British tabloids" going after her.Still, it wouldn't be easy for Meghan to win the hearts and minds of US lawmakers and ordinary Americans, according to the observers.In addition to this, Meghan and Harry are extremely controversial when it comes to their family affairs, which additionally tarnish their image in the eyes of Americans, according to Richard Fitzwilliams."Meghan is estranged, however understandably, from her own family, save for her mother and from the royal family", says Fitzwilliams. "This does not look good for a would-be philanthropist. Their highly contentious interview on Oprah won wide support in the US at the time but proven inaccuracies in it may yet haunt her".Although her support for paid parental leave is an admirable cause, it remains unclear whether it will help the Democrats in any way and how Americans would regard her involvement in their politics, the royal commentator concludes.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/republicans-tell-meghan-markle-to-stick-to-acting-after-out-of-touch-intervention-in-us-politics-1090127275.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210316/from-princess-to-president-what-are-meghan-markles-chances-of-making-it-to-the-white-house-1082349171.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210325/contagious-presidential-ambition-meghan-markle-hires-ex-hillary-aides-bonding-with-ex-first-lady-1082449010.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105768/01/1057680166_226:0:2773:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc97382b10cee516ae7b3fbae95104d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, prince harry, us senate, world, us, opinion, nancy pelosi, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), gop, meghan markle, uk, build back better

Duchess is Calling: Why Meghan Markle's Parental Leave Lobbying Unlikely to Save the Day for Dems

17:40 GMT 04.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniActress Meghan Markle
Actress Meghan Markle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Meghan Markle appears to be testing the waters of US politics by reaching out to US senators to lobby for the parental leave agenda, which was recently brought back in Joe Biden's Build Back Better reconciliation bill. Will Markle's intervention help the president?
California-born British royal Meghan Markle is reported to be cold-calling American senators and advocating for parental leave.
"I'm in my car. I'm driving. It says 'caller ID blocked'… And she goes 'Senator Capito?' I said, 'Yes'. She said, 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex'. I couldn't figure out how she got my number", Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia recalled in an interview with Politico Playbook earlier this week.
Capito is not the only Republican senator who got a call from the "American royal". Sen. Susan Collins from Maine also discussed parental leave with Markle.
"She introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic", the senator told Politico reporter Marianne LeVine, admitting afterwards that although she "was happy to talk" with Meghan, she remains "more interested in what the people of Maine are telling [her] about it".

Fight for Parental Leave

The drama surrounding parental leave emerged late last month after Joe Biden threw it out of his landmark $3.5 trillion social spending package along with some other measures in order to reduce the bill to $1.75 trillion. Biden's decision prompted an outcry from progressive activists. For her part, the Duchess of Sussex on 20 October penned an open letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging them to put parental leave back in the bill.
It's unclear what convinced the two top Democrats more, Markle's letter or the progressives' ire, but on 3 November Pelosi announced that she would insert four weeks of paid family leave into the House’s reconciliation bill.
Sen. Kirsten Gilibrand (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday told Politico that she had given senators' numbers to Markle.

"I talked to each of the women senators and let them know that she's going to reach out, because she only completed two of the calls", Gilibrand said, revealing that the duchess "wants to be part of a working group to work on paid leave long term".

Meanwhile, the major obstacle in the Dems' path for passing the bill is not so much the Republicans, but moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who is opposing the inclusion of parental leave in Biden's revamped proposal. Manchin's voice remains crucial in the evenly split upper chamber. Apparently therefore, Markle is reaching out to GOP senators to win more support for parental leave and Biden's Build Back Better initiative, the US media suggests.
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Republicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
22 October, 09:49 GMT

Will US Lawmakers Lend a Sympathetic Ear to the Duchess?

"It's unlikely that Meghan Markle will have any influence at all on whether or not the legislation passes, even if lawmakers on Capitol Hill will take her calls out of politeness", says Professor Robert Singh, specialist in contemporary US politics at Birkbeck, University of London.

However, that isn't really the point, according to him: "As ever with Markle and Prince Harry, the point is their relentless self-promotion and making money", Singh believes.
The professor notes that given Markle's "endless narcissism and elevated sense of global and historic self-importance", she "probably does think that a stellar political career awaits".
The Daily Mail broke on 13 March that the duchess is reportedly considering tossing her hat into the ring of the US 2024 presidential election. The media outlet noted that Markle was interacting with senior Democrats with an alleged aim of building a campaign and fundraising teams.
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2021
From Princess to President: What are Meghan Markle's Chances of Making It to the White House?
16 March, 04:00 GMT
"[Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] have important contacts in the Democratic Party such as the Clintons and also are friendly with top celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Serena Williams", says Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and consultant. "In America this counts for a lot, they made one of the covers of Time magazine when it launched its list of the top 100 people globally".
Fitzwilliams recalls that Markle has been an activist from the age of 11. At that time, Meghan wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton asking for help when she found a TV advertisement to be sexist. Decades later, the politician repeatedly supported the duchess, bemoaning the "cruelty" of the "British tabloids" going after her.
Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE's 6th annual Women in Television celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2021
Contagious Presidential Ambition? Meghan Markle Hires Ex-Hillary Aides, Bonding With Ex-First Lady
25 March, 13:46 GMT
Still, it wouldn't be easy for Meghan to win the hearts and minds of US lawmakers and ordinary Americans, according to the observers.

"Whether the Democrats really want to nominate an intellectually underwhelming former C-list movie actress whose main claim to fame is marrying a British prince and spouting psychobabble is unclear", says Robert Singh. "Americans had a little revolution in 1776 to get rid of British monarchs, so electing the 'feminist' wife of a money-grabbing royal in 2024 or sometime thereafter might be a difficult sell to 'Joe Six-Pack' in Idaho".

In addition to this, Meghan and Harry are extremely controversial when it comes to their family affairs, which additionally tarnish their image in the eyes of Americans, according to Richard Fitzwilliams.
"Meghan is estranged, however understandably, from her own family, save for her mother and from the royal family", says Fitzwilliams. "This does not look good for a would-be philanthropist. Their highly contentious interview on Oprah won wide support in the US at the time but proven inaccuracies in it may yet haunt her".
Although her support for paid parental leave is an admirable cause, it remains unclear whether it will help the Democrats in any way and how Americans would regard her involvement in their politics, the royal commentator concludes.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:50 GMT'40 Wars in 40 Regions': IRGC Chief Condemns US Policies on Anniversary of Tehran Embassy Seizure
18:06 GMTWATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky
17:50 GMTFrance to Keep Sanction Threats at Bay Amid Fishing Row With UK
17:40 GMTDuchess is Calling: Why Meghan Markle's Parental Leave Lobbying Unlikely to Save the Day for Dems
17:35 GMTTunisia Reportedly Issues International Arrest Warrant For Ex-President Moncef Marzouki
17:12 GMTBezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
17:10 GMTEx-Detainee Says Guantanamo Was Merely 'Human Lab' Experimenting on Inmates
17:10 GMTBiden, Xi 'Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Visa Restrictions'
16:50 GMTIsraeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
16:28 GMTPutin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
16:07 GMTAs Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
16:05 GMTOver 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
15:46 GMTGoogle 'Aggressively Pursuing' Cloud Contract With Pentagon Despite Employees' Revolt
15:43 GMTHouse Republicans to Block What Biden Dubbed 'Untrue, Garbage' Plan to Pay $450K to Illegal Migrants
15:18 GMTRapper Cardi B’s Theory That ‘Hoes Don’t Get Cold’ is Correct, Scientists Say
15:03 GMT Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League
14:37 GMTTory MP Owen Paterson to Step Down Amid Lobbying Row
14:30 GMTCalais Mayor Dubs UK ‘Eldorado' for Migrants as She Threatens to Close Her Town
14:25 GMTTories Shelve Replacement for Sleaze Watchdog After Opposition Boycott Threat
14:24 GMTRape Rate Soars to All-Time High in England and Wales During Pandemic