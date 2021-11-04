Diwali Festivities: Indian Celebs Mark The Festival of Light With a Twist

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/diwali-festivities-indian-celebs-celebrate-the-festival-of-light-with-a-twist-1090449576.html
In Hindu mythology, Diwali - the festival of lights - signifies the victory of good over evil.
12:05 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 04.11.2021)
In Hindu mythology, Diwali - the festival of lights - signifies the victory of good over evil. From cities lit with fairy lights to glowing earthen lamps, dressing up in traditional Indian attire, gorging on traditional sweets, playing card games and winning fortunes, Diwali is annually celebrated with much fanfare across India.
Diwali in times of pandemic
has made the celebrations a low-key affair. However, this didn't deter the spirits of Indian celebrities who continue to mark the festivities in a meaningful way.
Though the way Diwali
is being celebrated has changed over the past two years, celebrities tell Sputnik how they plan to celebrate this year and what this festival really means to them.
Decluttering Hearts & Minds
Every year on Diwali,
people follow the tradition of cleaning their house and making room for something new and positive.
For 37-year-old actress Chhavi Mittal, the Diwali celebration is more than just cleaning and redoing one's house and workplace.
"For me, Diwali is also about decluttering and letting of all the negative things from my life that are holding me back," Mittal says, who is known for creating YouTube series under her production 'Shitty Ideas Trending' (SIT).
Actress Sayantani Ghosh, 37, who can be seen playing the role of Daljeet Bagga in the 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' TV show, says, "I believe Diwali is all about celebrating the light within us and cleansing our souls and thoughts."
Actress Kavita Kaushik, 40, who is known for playing a fearless female cop in the 'F.I.R' television serial, strongly believes in the same philosophy.
"Diwali for me has always been about cleaning the clutter not only from my house but also from my life, all things and people that bring my energy down are eliminated consciously...I'm in that stage of life where I have immense gratitude for everything I've received, be it good and bad. Hence, I let go of what I don't need anymore in my life and being less demanding and more simplistic." Kaushik says.
Environment-Friendly, Animal's Well-being
Bursting firecrackers on Diwali is an age-old tradition but due to the use of heavy metal and chemical particles in it's manufacture, air and noise pollution have become rampant.
Looking at its harmful effect on the environment and on animals, the 32-year-old actress Deepika Singh of 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' TV show fame has pledged to sow more plants inside of her own house.
Actress Shama Sikander, 40, who shot to fame with her debut TV show 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', has also pledged not to burst crackers.
Ever since I've got aware of the harmful effect of firecrackers on animals and the environment, I stopped bursting them. I never liked the sounds and it also makes the animals' hearts cringe. Bursting crackers is only a waste of money and destruction of the environment. I rather like to socialise with like-minded people and loved ones and share positive vibes," Shama said.
Promoting Traditional Indian Handloom
On Diwali, social media is flooded with pictures of people all decked up in a nine-yard saree or traditional kurta pajama.
While some believe that Diwali celebration is incomplete without dressing up in traditional Indian attire, Kavita feels that it's a perfect occasion one can promote local handloom weavers by buying from them for oneself or as a gift to loved ones.
"I prefer to wear my handloom sarees for festivals made by local artisans. I also like to wear saree of my mother made by the weavers from my village in Uttar Pradesh state," Kavita said.
Actress Deepika also suggests that since a saree can add charm and grace to a woman, it's the best outfit to wear on Diwali, with traditional jewelery.
Joy of Gifting
Sticking to the tradition of giving gifts to family, friends, and well-wishers, several people across India go on a shopping spree months in advance and the craze can be seen in busy markets.
Actor Vipul Roy, of 'F.I.R' TV series fame, too, makes it a point to bring a smile to people's faces by doing some charity and helping those in need.
"With Diwali, winter too sets in across India. After Diwali puja (worship), my dad and I plan to go around the city in the car and distribute blankets to the people on the streets who are in need. It's a heartwarming feeling to bring a smile to a stranger," the 37-year-old actor told Sputnik.