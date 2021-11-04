https://sputniknews.com/20211104/democrats-pay-for-failing-to-provide-economic-relief-for-working-and-poor-people-1090458381.html
Democrats Pay for Failing to Provide Economic Relief for Working and Poor People
Democrats Pay for Failing to Provide Economic Relief for Working and Poor People
The Truth About Ethiopia, Facebook Targets Nicaraguan Elections, The Political Character of HBCUs 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, on from 12-2 PM EST to discuss the on-the-ground realities of the conflict in Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front's brutal offensive campaign and its commitment of atrocities, and Washington's interests in the horn of Africa and meddling in the region and on the African continent.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camilo Mejia, an Iraq War veteran and resistor, writer, and activist based in Miami, and the author of "Road from ar Ramadi - The Private Rebellion of Staff Sergeant Camilo Mejia" to discuss Facebook's deletion of over one thousand Nicaraguan accounts based on dubious claims of a "troll farm", Facebook's role in information wars in Nicaragua, and what's at stake in the upcoming Nicaraguan elections.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, organiser with the All Africa People's Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the role of HBCUs in maintaining and reinforcing political and economic systems, how the material interests of these schools conflict with the narrative of "changing the world" that many present, and how the struggles at Howard and the Atlanta University Centre fit into that role.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the book, "W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History" to discuss the Democrats' electoral defeat in Virginia and how their unclear centrist message contributed to the loss, the culture war waged by Republican politicians over the front of critical race theory, how the debate over critical race theory is a thinly veiled attempt by the ruling class at driving mass consciousness toward a racist orientation to distract from its role in economic scarcity, and how progressive politics and politicians are limited by the electoral system. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Democrats Pay for Failing to Provide Economic Relief for Working and Poor People
07:32 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 04.11.2021)
The Truth About Ethiopia, Facebook Targets Nicaraguan Elections, The Political Character of HBCUs
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, on from 12-2 PM EST to discuss the on-the-ground realities of the conflict in Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front's brutal offensive campaign and its commitment of atrocities, and Washington's interests in the horn of Africa and meddling in the region and on the African continent.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camilo Mejia, an Iraq War veteran and resistor, writer, and activist based in Miami, and the author of "Road from ar Ramadi - The Private Rebellion of Staff Sergeant Camilo Mejia" to discuss Facebook's deletion of over one thousand Nicaraguan accounts based on dubious claims of a "troll farm", Facebook's role in information wars in Nicaragua, and what's at stake in the upcoming Nicaraguan elections.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, organiser with the All Africa People's Revolutionary Party, member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the role of HBCUs in maintaining and reinforcing political and economic systems, how the material interests of these schools conflict with the narrative of "changing the world" that many present, and how the struggles at Howard and the Atlanta University Centre fit into that role.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the book, "W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History" to discuss the Democrats' electoral defeat in Virginia and how their unclear centrist message contributed to the loss, the culture war waged by Republican politicians over the front of critical race theory, how the debate over critical race theory is a thinly veiled attempt by the ruling class at driving mass consciousness toward a racist orientation to distract from its role in economic scarcity, and how progressive politics and politicians are limited by the electoral system.
