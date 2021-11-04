https://sputniknews.com/20211104/democrats-face-setbacks-in-virginia-and-new-jersey-balkans-conflict-flaring-up-1090462308.html

Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up

Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up

Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party.

Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party.

Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, and Dr Emmit Riley, Political Scientist and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University join us to discuss election results. Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party. The Biden administration has failed to deliver on campaign promises and the loss of both houses in the midterm elections seems likely.Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The Ethiopian conflict grows ever more fraught with tension as nearby nations experience coups and instability. Bob Schlehuber reports from the scene of the tense conflict.Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The CDC has signed off on COVID vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, and the government is expected to start giving them the injections sooner rather than later. Also, diet and exercise are major factors in the severity of COVID symptoms, but the US has thus failed to address the infection from this angle.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and the US. Biden's team has increased tensions with Russia to an unprecedented level. Also, the US sends more warships to the Black Sea and the situation in the Balkans is at a dangerous point.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. In today's PressTV article, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, (IRGC) released news footage of a confrontation that took place October 25th "against an American act of piracy targeting an Iranian fuel shipment".Dr Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the supply chain crisis. The world's largest shipping company is enjoying record profits as a result of the supply chain crisis. Also, we discuss a trucker's view of the problem and why he believes that it will not end soon.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Some US sinophobes seem to be pushing for a disastrous war with China that would likely destroy the world economy and expose humankind to an extinction-level crisis. China argues that they will decide when and if to use force in the case of Taiwan.Dr Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US is "writing bad checks" by implying that it will defend Taiwan and Ukraine, though it has neither the capacity nor likely the inclination to defend either. Meanwhile, US structural difficulties create a potential internal implosion as supply chain woes, cultural and social disagreements, and an inherently unstable financialised economy create extreme political instability.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

