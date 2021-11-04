Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/democrats-face-setbacks-in-virginia-and-new-jersey-balkans-conflict-flaring-up-1090462308.html
Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up
Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up
Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T07:29+0000
2021-11-04T07:58+0000
new jersey
black sea
iran
virginia
lebanon
balkans
elections
governor
supply chain
the critical hour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090462283_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3859a135c98ae594d8063851f5fb2066.png
Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up
Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party.
Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, and Dr Emmit Riley, Political Scientist and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University join us to discuss election results. Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party. The Biden administration has failed to deliver on campaign promises and the loss of both houses in the midterm elections seems likely.Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The Ethiopian conflict grows ever more fraught with tension as nearby nations experience coups and instability. Bob Schlehuber reports from the scene of the tense conflict.Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The CDC has signed off on COVID vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, and the government is expected to start giving them the injections sooner rather than later. Also, diet and exercise are major factors in the severity of COVID symptoms, but the US has thus failed to address the infection from this angle.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and the US. Biden's team has increased tensions with Russia to an unprecedented level. Also, the US sends more warships to the Black Sea and the situation in the Balkans is at a dangerous point.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. In today's PressTV article, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, (IRGC) released news footage of a confrontation that took place October 25th "against an American act of piracy targeting an Iranian fuel shipment".Dr Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the supply chain crisis. The world's largest shipping company is enjoying record profits as a result of the supply chain crisis. Also, we discuss a trucker's view of the problem and why he believes that it will not end soon.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Some US sinophobes seem to be pushing for a disastrous war with China that would likely destroy the world economy and expose humankind to an extinction-level crisis. China argues that they will decide when and if to use force in the case of Taiwan.Dr Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US is "writing bad checks" by implying that it will defend Taiwan and Ukraine, though it has neither the capacity nor likely the inclination to defend either. Meanwhile, US structural difficulties create a potential internal implosion as supply chain woes, cultural and social disagreements, and an inherently unstable financialised economy create extreme political instability.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
new jersey
black sea
iran
virginia
lebanon
balkans
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090462283_191:0:1124:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9877a7ced67d7fa7068b5d0a1d5b97.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new jersey, black sea, iran, virginia, lebanon, balkans, elections, governor, supply chain, the critical hour, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио, radio

Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up

07:29 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 07:58 GMT 04.11.2021)
Democrats Face Setbacks in Virginia and New Jersey; Balkans Conflict Flaring Up
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party.
Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, and Dr Emmit Riley, Political Scientist and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University join us to discuss election results. Democrats have lost Virginia and New Jersey is too close to call as two reliably blue states send a powerful midterm message to the incumbent party. The Biden administration has failed to deliver on campaign promises and the loss of both houses in the midterm elections seems likely.
Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The Ethiopian conflict grows ever more fraught with tension as nearby nations experience coups and instability. Bob Schlehuber reports from the scene of the tense conflict.
Dr Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The CDC has signed off on COVID vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, and the government is expected to start giving them the injections sooner rather than later. Also, diet and exercise are major factors in the severity of COVID symptoms, but the US has thus failed to address the infection from this angle.
Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and the US. Biden's team has increased tensions with Russia to an unprecedented level. Also, the US sends more warships to the Black Sea and the situation in the Balkans is at a dangerous point.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. In today's PressTV article, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, (IRGC) released news footage of a confrontation that took place October 25th "against an American act of piracy targeting an Iranian fuel shipment".
Dr Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the supply chain crisis. The world's largest shipping company is enjoying record profits as a result of the supply chain crisis. Also, we discuss a trucker's view of the problem and why he believes that it will not end soon.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Some US sinophobes seem to be pushing for a disastrous war with China that would likely destroy the world economy and expose humankind to an extinction-level crisis. China argues that they will decide when and if to use force in the case of Taiwan.
Dr Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US is "writing bad checks" by implying that it will defend Taiwan and Ukraine, though it has neither the capacity nor likely the inclination to defend either. Meanwhile, US structural difficulties create a potential internal implosion as supply chain woes, cultural and social disagreements, and an inherently unstable financialised economy create extreme political instability.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:59 GMTTurkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
07:42 GMTChina Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Diplomats' Trip to Taiwan
07:39 GMTDecline in US Life Expectancy Second Highest Among Wealthy Countries in 2020, Study Says
07:31 GMTNorwegian Researcher Warns Against Female Dominance Within Police: 'Mustn't Go Too Far'
07:26 GMTWater in Gaza is Scarce & Polluted With No Change on the Horizon, Says Expert
07:13 GMTAlec Baldwin Posts Messages Denying Dangerous Conditions on 'Rust' Set in Wake of Fatal Shooting
07:04 GMTJapanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreign Ministry, Reports Say
06:33 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell is Being Treated Like Hannibal Lecter, Her Lawyer Claims
06:19 GMTSweden Bans Plastic Cutlery, Introduces 'Rubbish Fee' on Chewing Gum, Cigarettes
06:00 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of 'Corruption' for Backing Bid to Suspend Lobbying Probe of Tory MP
05:56 GMTNumber of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 12,885 Over Past 24 Hours
05:11 GMTSwedish Journalist 'Mistaken for a Spy' Beaten at Glasgow Climate Summit
04:00 GMT'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
03:50 GMTResearchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
03:37 GMTAncient Exploding Comet Created Glassy Rock Patches in Chilean Desert
03:18 GMT5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, USGS Reveals
03:15 GMTDem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Voters Disillusioned
02:37 GMTFAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live