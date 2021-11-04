https://sputniknews.com/20211104/czech-president-zeman-transferred-to-regular-ward-from-intensive-care-1090469923.html

Czech President Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward From Intensive Care

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, was transferred to a regular ward from intensive... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier, the head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that if Zeman was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward, it would be irrelevant to consider the issue of depriving him of his presidential powers for health reasons.The 77-year-old Czech leader has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 10 October.

