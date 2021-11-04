Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/coronavirus-infections-in-england-at-their-highest-level-since-2020-new-study-says--1090469122.html
Coronavirus Infections in England at Their Highest Level Since 2020, New Study Says
Coronavirus Infections in England at Their Highest Level Since 2020, New Study Says
The Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) study tracks coronavirus infections by testing thousands of randomly selected people each month... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T09:43+0000
2021-11-04T09:43+0000
united kingdom
britain
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083259556_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_313cc4c4b6b109bc98c115289f407e33.jpg
Coronavirus infections in England have reached their highest level isince 2020, says a new study conducted by the Imperial College of London. Interim results showed that cases increased 1.72%, with 1 in 58 testing positive for the disease. For schoolchildren the figure was 1 in 17.According to the REACT-1 research, the number more than doubled compared to the previous study. Prevalence rose across all ages, including people over 65 and those over 75, who are most vulnerable to developing a severe case of COVID-19 and dying from the disease. The number of infections in these groups rose to 0.8% and 0.67% respectively.The highest number of infections was detected in schoolchildren aged 5-12 at 5.85% and those aged 13-17 at 5.75%. "Children could be driving up infection rates by spreading the virus to others in their homes", said Professor Paul Elliott.The study also showed that the new strain of coronavirus related to the Delta variant is spreading faster than its predecessor. Delta superseded the original strain of the novel coronavirus, which is said to have emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The research states that the new strain called AY.4.2 made up only 4.6% of all recorded cases in September, but rose to 10.3% in October.The study began in May and involved over 67,000 people, who were sent tests. It comes as Britain is heading into the winter months during which cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses increase. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Britons to stay vigilant, while medical experts advised to get a flu jab.On 3 November, the UK recorded over 41,000 new infections, while the number of hospital admissions for the past seven days increased 2.3%, official data showed.
Is sad, but SARS-CoV-2 infections are rising up in all countries, even in China where several megacities are under lockdown. Many like me are not surprised virus is getting stronger nevertheless supprised how very slow the process is. This is slow apocalypse of course.
0
1
united kingdom
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083259556_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_761313e9b8dee8e3c840da164b4eb6a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, britain, uk, coronavirus, covid-19

Coronavirus Infections in England at Their Highest Level Since 2020, New Study Says

09:43 GMT 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSFILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in London
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) study tracks coronavirus infections by testing thousands of randomly selected people each month. According to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the results of the latest test send "an important message" that people need to stay vigilant as Britain heads into the winter months.
Coronavirus infections in England have reached their highest level isince 2020, says a new study conducted by the Imperial College of London. Interim results showed that cases increased 1.72%, with 1 in 58 testing positive for the disease. For schoolchildren the figure was 1 in 17.

According to the REACT-1 research, the number more than doubled compared to the previous study. Prevalence rose across all ages, including people over 65 and those over 75, who are most vulnerable to developing a severe case of COVID-19 and dying from the disease. The number of infections in these groups rose to 0.8% and 0.67% respectively.

The highest number of infections was detected in schoolchildren aged 5-12 at 5.85% and those aged 13-17 at 5.75%. "Children could be driving up infection rates by spreading the virus to others in their homes", said Professor Paul Elliott.

"Although the number of hospitalisations and deaths remain lower than in previous peaks, these findings are a powerful reminder that the pandemic is far from over and remains a serious threat to health and well-being", said Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.

The study also showed that the new strain of coronavirus related to the Delta variant is spreading faster than its predecessor. Delta superseded the original strain of the novel coronavirus, which is said to have emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The research states that the new strain called AY.4.2 made up only 4.6% of all recorded cases in September, but rose to 10.3% in October.

The study began in May and involved over 67,000 people, who were sent tests. It comes as Britain is heading into the winter months during which cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses increase. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Britons to stay vigilant, while medical experts advised to get a flu jab.

On 3 November, the UK recorded over 41,000 new infections, while the number of hospital admissions for the past seven days increased 2.3%, official data showed.
010010
Discuss
Popular comments
Is sad, but SARS-CoV-2 infections are rising up in all countries, even in China where several megacities are under lockdown. Many like me are not surprised virus is getting stronger nevertheless supprised how very slow the process is. This is slow apocalypse of course.
CountTo5Manual
4 November, 14:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:01 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Protesters Block Roads Around UK Parliament - Photos, Videos
11:00 GMTManchin Says Youngkin's 'Unbelievable' Virginia Race Win Proves His Fears Over Reconciliation Bill
10:56 GMTVietnamese Tanker Detained by IRGC Reportedly Seen Transferring Oil to Iranian Ship
10:52 GMTBill Gates Calls for $1Bln in Funding for 'Germ Games' to Prevent Pandemics, Bioterrorism
10:37 GMTIran Releases Videos of IRGC Close Encounter With US Destroyer Allegedly Trying to Seize Oil Tanker
10:19 GMTCzech President Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward From Intensive Care
10:05 GMTIsraeli Parliament Approves 2021 Budget First Time in Over Three Years
09:54 GMTJeffrey Epstein Claimed He 'Escorted' Princess Diana, New Book Reveals
09:43 GMTCoronavirus Infections in England at Their Highest Level Since 2020, New Study Says
09:28 GMTRussian Navy Keeping Track of USS Mount Whitney as It Enters Black Sea
09:10 GMTSeoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China, Reports Say
09:07 GMTDid Shadowy Agency Ruin the Life of an Innocent Man While Failing to Prevent the Murder of Two MPs?
08:30 GMTUS Authorises Exit of American Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict
08:12 GMTBeijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'
08:10 GMTMeghan Markle Personally Called Republican Senators to Promote Paid Leave Programme, Report Says
07:59 GMTTurkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
07:42 GMTChina Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Delegation's Trip to Taiwan
07:39 GMTDecline in US Life Expectancy Second Highest Among Wealthy Countries in 2020, Study Says
07:31 GMTNorwegian Researcher Warns Against Female Dominance Within Police: 'Mustn't Go Too Far'
07:26 GMTWater in Gaza is Scarce & Polluted With No Change on the Horizon, Says Expert