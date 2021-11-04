https://sputniknews.com/20211104/coronavirus-infections-in-england-at-their-highest-level-since-2020-new-study-says--1090469122.html

Coronavirus Infections in England at Their Highest Level Since 2020, New Study Says

The Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) study tracks coronavirus infections by testing thousands of randomly selected people each month... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Coronavirus infections in England have reached their highest level isince 2020, says a new study conducted by the Imperial College of London. Interim results showed that cases increased 1.72%, with 1 in 58 testing positive for the disease. For schoolchildren the figure was 1 in 17.According to the REACT-1 research, the number more than doubled compared to the previous study. Prevalence rose across all ages, including people over 65 and those over 75, who are most vulnerable to developing a severe case of COVID-19 and dying from the disease. The number of infections in these groups rose to 0.8% and 0.67% respectively.The highest number of infections was detected in schoolchildren aged 5-12 at 5.85% and those aged 13-17 at 5.75%. "Children could be driving up infection rates by spreading the virus to others in their homes", said Professor Paul Elliott.The study also showed that the new strain of coronavirus related to the Delta variant is spreading faster than its predecessor. Delta superseded the original strain of the novel coronavirus, which is said to have emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The research states that the new strain called AY.4.2 made up only 4.6% of all recorded cases in September, but rose to 10.3% in October.The study began in May and involved over 67,000 people, who were sent tests. It comes as Britain is heading into the winter months during which cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses increase. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Britons to stay vigilant, while medical experts advised to get a flu jab.On 3 November, the UK recorded over 41,000 new infections, while the number of hospital admissions for the past seven days increased 2.3%, official data showed.

CountTo5Manual Is sad, but SARS-CoV-2 infections are rising up in all countries, even in China where several megacities are under lockdown. Many like me are not surprised virus is getting stronger nevertheless supprised how very slow the process is. This is slow apocalypse of course. 0

