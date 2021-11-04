https://sputniknews.com/20211104/china-slams-australia-over-irresponsible-act-of-joining-aukus-for-its-own-interests-1090481355.html

China Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests

Beijing has repeatedly criticised the signing of a security pact between the UK, the US and Australia earlier this year, which it interprets as being directed... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, criticised Canberra's decision to participate in the creation of the AUKUS security agreement as "extremely irresponsible", reportedly from the point of view of nuclear non-proliferation.Wenbin stressed that, driven by the "pursuit of its own interests", Australia has not only undermined regional peace and stability, but has also violated its international obligations in the sphere of non-proliferation. He called on the country to change its course and amend its "mistakes".The foreign ministry spokesman also stressed that issues stemming from the signing of the security pact between the US, UK and Australia go beyond a mere diplomatic spat between the western countries, and affect the entire international community.In his comments, Wenbin noted that, under the AUKUS security agreement, the has US agreed to provide Australia with propulsion technology for the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines. This agreement prompted Canberra to ditch an earlier contract with France for the purchase of diesel-powered submarines, sparking sharp criticism from Paris and a major diplomatic crisis.Beijing, reportedly convinced that AUKUS was created solely to contain China, has strongly opposed the treaty, slamming it as a threat to regional stability.

