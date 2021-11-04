Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/china-slams-australia-over-irresponsible-act-of-joining-aukus-for-its-own-interests-1090481355.html
China Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests
China Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests
Beijing has repeatedly criticised the signing of a security pact between the UK, the US and Australia earlier this year, which it interprets as being directed... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T19:24+0000
2021-11-04T19:25+0000
aukus
asia & pacific
china
australia
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422469_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_cf6b12f8d2db19dafbb4b6f4081a7039.jpg
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, criticised Canberra's decision to participate in the creation of the AUKUS security agreement as "extremely irresponsible", reportedly from the point of view of nuclear non-proliferation.Wenbin stressed that, driven by the "pursuit of its own interests", Australia has not only undermined regional peace and stability, but has also violated its international obligations in the sphere of non-proliferation. He called on the country to change its course and amend its "mistakes".The foreign ministry spokesman also stressed that issues stemming from the signing of the security pact between the US, UK and Australia go beyond a mere diplomatic spat between the western countries, and affect the entire international community.In his comments, Wenbin noted that, under the AUKUS security agreement, the has US agreed to provide Australia with propulsion technology for the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines. This agreement prompted Canberra to ditch an earlier contract with France for the purchase of diesel-powered submarines, sparking sharp criticism from Paris and a major diplomatic crisis.Beijing, reportedly convinced that AUKUS was created solely to contain China, has strongly opposed the treaty, slamming it as a threat to regional stability.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/macron-suspected-submarine-deal-was-on-the-rocks-before-aukus-pact-leaked-text-suggests-1090471188.html
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422469_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ca739e4bd7916509c9ab7124a9bfd5a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, australia, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

China Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests

19:24 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 19:25 GMT 04.11.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Tomas Roggero / Chinese flagChinese flag
Chinese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tomas Roggero / Chinese flag
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Beijing has repeatedly criticised the signing of a security pact between the UK, the US and Australia earlier this year, which it interprets as being directed against China. AUKUS also sent ripples throughout the NATO alliance, as neither the UK nor the US warned their partners of their plans.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, criticised Canberra's decision to participate in the creation of the AUKUS security agreement as "extremely irresponsible", reportedly from the point of view of nuclear non-proliferation.
Wenbin stressed that, driven by the "pursuit of its own interests", Australia has not only undermined regional peace and stability, but has also violated its international obligations in the sphere of non-proliferation. He called on the country to change its course and amend its "mistakes".
"The Australian government should correct its mistakes, abandon the Cold War mentality, conscientiously fulfill its international nuclear non-proliferation obligations, earnestly safeguard regional peace and stability and give a responsible answer to the international community".
The foreign ministry spokesman also stressed that issues stemming from the signing of the security pact between the US, UK and Australia go beyond a mere diplomatic spat between the western countries, and affect the entire international community.
France's President Emmanuel Macron presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
AUKUS
Macron Suspected Submarine Deal Was on the Rocks Before AUKUS Pact, Leaked Text Suggests
12:05 GMT
In his comments, Wenbin noted that, under the AUKUS security agreement, the has US agreed to provide Australia with propulsion technology for the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines. This agreement prompted Canberra to ditch an earlier contract with France for the purchase of diesel-powered submarines, sparking sharp criticism from Paris and a major diplomatic crisis.
Beijing, reportedly convinced that AUKUS was created solely to contain China, has strongly opposed the treaty, slamming it as a threat to regional stability.
401000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:16 GMTTaiwan’s Intel Chief Says China Weighed Seizing Pratas Island, But ‘Will Not Happen’ Before 2024
19:41 GMTTop Three Naval Commanders Of US Submarine That Struck Seamount Relieved of Duty, Service Reveals
19:24 GMTChina Slams Australia Over 'Irresponsible' Act of Joining AUKUS for Its Own Interests
19:16 GMTUS State Department Greenlights $650 Million Missile Deal for Saudi Arabia
19:05 GMTVideo: Senator Rand Paul Grills Fauci Over Gain-of-Function Research, Urges Him to Resign
18:50 GMT'40 Wars in 40 Regions': IRGC Chief Condemns US Policies on Anniversary of Tehran Embassy Seizure
18:06 GMTWATCH Green Fireball Streak Across UK Sky
17:50 GMTFrance to Keep Sanction Threats at Bay Amid Fishing Row With UK
17:40 GMTDuchess is Calling: Why Meghan Markle's Parental Leave Lobbying Unlikely to Save the Day for Dems
17:35 GMTTunisia Reportedly Issues International Arrest Warrant For Ex-President Moncef Marzouki
17:12 GMTBezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
17:10 GMTEx-Detainee Says Guantanamo Was Merely 'Human Lab' Experimenting on Inmates
17:10 GMTBiden, Xi 'Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Visa Restrictions'
16:50 GMTIsraeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
16:28 GMTPutin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
16:07 GMTAs Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
16:05 GMTOver 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
15:46 GMTGoogle 'Aggressively Pursuing' Cloud Contract With Pentagon Despite Employees' Revolt
15:43 GMTHouse Republicans to Block What Biden Dubbed 'Untrue, Garbage' Plan to Pay $450K to Illegal Migrants
15:18 GMTRapper Cardi B’s Theory That ‘Hoes Don’t Get Cold’ is Correct, Scientists Say