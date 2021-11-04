Registration was successful!
Canadian Company Files Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark
Canadian Company Files Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The lawsuit against the Russian research vessel Akademik Ioffe that was detained in Denmark was filed by Canadian company One Ocean... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T13:20+0000
2021-11-04T13:31+0000
denmark
europe
russia
canada
The embassy said that the Russian vessel, used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology for scientific purposes, was detained by the Danish authorities earlier this week as "an interim measure following a claim of a third party".
denmark
canada
denmark, europe, russia, canada

Canadian Company Files Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark

13:20 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 04.11.2021)
European flag and a Danish flag flying on a bus in Copenhagen (File)
European flag and a Danish flag flying on a bus in Copenhagen (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jens Nørgaard Larsen / SCANPIX DENMARK
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The lawsuit against the Russian research vessel Akademik Ioffe that was detained in Denmark was filed by Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd in connection with the vessel's previous commercial activities, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen told Sputnik on Thursday.
The embassy said that the Russian vessel, used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology for scientific purposes, was detained by the Danish authorities earlier this week as "an interim measure following a claim of a third party".

"The lawsuit was filed by Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd in connection with the previous commercial activities of the Akademik Ioffe vessel", the Russian Embassy said.

"There are 38 crew members and 23 scientific workers on board, the embassy has established contact with them. They will be provided with consular assistance if necessary", the diplomatic mission added.

