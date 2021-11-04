Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/biden-passage-of-social-spending-bill-could-have-maybe-helped-mcauliffe-win-in-virginia-1090461664.html
Biden: Passage of Social Spending Bill Could Have 'Maybe' Helped McAuliffe Win in Virginia
Biden: Passage of Social Spending Bill Could Have ‘Maybe’ Helped McAuliffe Win in Virginia
US President Joe Biden told reporters at a Wednesday speaking event that the passage of his hefty spending bill could've “maybe” helped elect Democrat Terry... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
Biden revealed during remarks on the pandemic that his “Build Back Better” agenda and bipartisan infrastructure bill should have been approved before the polls opened on Tuesday in the Old Dominion, but he wasn't entirely convinced it would have changed the minds of Trump voters who supported Republican Glenn Youngkin.Youngkin's victory makes him the first member of the Republican party elected to statewide office in Virginia since 2009 - a big blow to Biden and the Democratic party.When asked if he took responsibility in McAuliffe's crushing defeat, Biden gave his reasons for the loss and why he continues to push the Democratic party to pass the infrastructure bill.Amid the election, Youngkin focused on issues that dealt with crime and the economy, as well as how schools handle race, gender and mask mandates. While McAuliffe campaigned on cultural issues that related to abortion rights and voting reform.Biden said he spoke to McAuliffe to congratulate him despite his defeat, and boasted the former governor’s 600,000 votes, which the commander-in-chief said were the most votes that any Democrat has ever obtained.
US President Joe Biden told reporters at a Wednesday speaking event that the passage of his hefty spending bill could've “maybe” helped elect Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Biden revealed during remarks on the pandemic that his “Build Back Better” agenda and bipartisan infrastructure bill should have been approved before the polls opened on Tuesday in the Old Dominion, but he wasn't entirely convinced it would have changed the minds of Trump voters who supported Republican Glenn Youngkin.
"I think [the spending package] should’ve passed before Election Day but I’m not sure it would have been able to change the very conservative folks who turned out in red districts who were Trump voters,” Biden admitted. “But maybe. Maybe."
Youngkin's victory makes him the first member of the Republican party elected to statewide office in Virginia since 2009 - a big blow to Biden and the Democratic party.
When asked if he took responsibility in McAuliffe's crushing defeat, Biden gave his reasons for the loss and why he continues to push the Democratic party to pass the infrastructure bill.
“People want to see change... and are upset about COVID and the price of gasoline,” Biden commented.
Amid the election, Youngkin focused on issues that dealt with crime and the economy, as well as how schools handle race, gender and mask mandates. While McAuliffe campaigned on cultural issues that related to abortion rights and voting reform.
Biden said he spoke to McAuliffe to congratulate him despite his defeat, and boasted the former governor’s 600,000 votes, which the commander-in-chief said were the most votes that any Democrat has ever obtained.
