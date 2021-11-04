Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/bezos-blue-origin-reportedly-lose-appeal-in-fight-against-nasa-lunar-lander-contract-1090479575.html
Bezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
Bezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos has lost his legal battle against NASA over the contract to build lunar lander for the US Artemis... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T17:12+0000
2021-11-04T17:12+0000
nasa
jeff bezos
tech
blue origin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083324493_0:163:3072:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_53de18155b80c07a1752fa288e47a072.jpg
Judge Richard Hertling ruled against Bezos’ Blue Origin in the company’s lawsuit against NASA that protested the space agency's decision to give the contract instead to rival billionaire mogul Elon Musk’s SpaceX in April, the report said.NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for the first US human return to the moon in more than half a century since the Apollo program ended in 1972.The original expectation was that two separate contracts would be ordered, but NASA scaled the program back after receiving a smaller appropriation from Congress than expected for it, the report said.Blue Origin protested the decision with the Government Accountability Office but in July that office denied the appeal Judge Hertling dismissed Blue Origin’s legal appeal, the report added.NASA’s work with SpaceX on the HLS contract was suspended during the lawsuit but will now on Monday, according to the report.
https://sputniknews.com/20210820/clash-of-titans-nasa-halts-lunar-lander-work-with-elon-musks-spacex-as-jeff-bezos-sues-us-govt-1083666549.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083324493_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a374d616ff8a5381869c9ec6bd286dfc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, jeff bezos, tech, blue origin

Bezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract

17:12 GMT 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNEFounder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019.
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos has lost his legal battle against NASA over the contract to build lunar lander for the US Artemis Program, the US Federal Court of Claims ruled on Thursday according to a CNBC report.
Judge Richard Hertling ruled against Bezos’ Blue Origin in the company’s lawsuit against NASA that protested the space agency's decision to give the contract instead to rival billionaire mogul Elon Musk’s SpaceX in April, the report said.
NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for the first US human return to the moon in more than half a century since the Apollo program ended in 1972.
This illustration made available by NASA in April 2020 depicts Artemis astronauts on the Moon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2021
Clash of Titans: NASA Halts Lunar Lander Work With Elon Musk's SpaceX as Jeff Bezos Sues US Gov't
20 August, 07:34 GMT
The original expectation was that two separate contracts would be ordered, but NASA scaled the program back after receiving a smaller appropriation from Congress than expected for it, the report said.
Blue Origin protested the decision with the Government Accountability Office but in July that office denied the appeal Judge Hertling dismissed Blue Origin’s legal appeal, the report added.
NASA’s work with SpaceX on the HLS contract was suspended during the lawsuit but will now on Monday, according to the report.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:12 GMTBezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
17:10 GMTEx-Detainee Says Guantanamo Was Merely 'Human Lab' Experimenting on Inmates
17:10 GMTBiden, Xi 'Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Visa Restrictions'
16:50 GMTIsraeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
16:28 GMTPutin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
16:07 GMTAs Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
16:05 GMTOver 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
15:46 GMTGoogle 'Aggressively Pursuing' Cloud Contract With Pentagon Despite Employees' Revolt
15:43 GMTHouse Republicans to Block What Biden Dubbed 'Untrue, Garbage' Plan to Pay $450K to Illegal Migrants
15:18 GMTRapper Cardi B’s Theory That ‘Hoes Don’t Get Cold’ is Correct, Scientists Say
15:03 GMT Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League
14:37 GMTTory MP Owen Paterson to Step Down Amid Lobbying Row
14:30 GMTCalais Mayor Dubs UK ‘Eldorado' for Migrants as She Threatens to Close Her Town
14:25 GMTTories Shelve Replacement for Sleaze Watchdog After Opposition Boycott Threat
14:24 GMTRape Rate Soars to All-Time High in England and Wales During Pandemic
13:57 GMTRussian Analyst Who Contributed to Infamous Steele Dossier Charged With Lying to FBI
13:30 GMTGiuliani Probe Reportedly Focuses on Ex-Trump Lawyer's '2019 Plan to Lobby Ukraine Interests in US'
13:27 GMTTurkish Gangster Used Encrypted Phones to Plot Murder of Three Rivals With London Hitmen, Jury Told
13:20 GMTCanadian Company Files Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark
12:55 GMTSeven Fined For Anti-Semitic Posts About Miss France Contestant