https://sputniknews.com/20211104/beijing-blasts-pentagons-report-on-chinas-nuclear-arsenal-as-full-of-prejudice-1090468033.html

Beijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'

Beijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'

In a report published on Wednesday, the Pentagon claimed that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much quicker than expected, narrowing the gap with the US. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T08:12+0000

2021-11-04T08:12+0000

2021-11-04T09:31+0000

us

china

report

pentagon

nuclear arsenal

nuclear triad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083699191_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e57740ccd7172a4a7dbe833d74500593.jpg

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed the US Department of Defence's report on China's nuclear arsenal as a document "full of prejudice". He added that the White House was using the report to "hype up talk of the China nuclear threat", slamming the US as the "world's largest source of nuclear threat".Pentagon Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal The statement comes after the Pentagon on Wednesday released its annual report on military and security developments, in which the US Department of Defence specifically argued that China has expanded its nuclear arsenal much quicker than anticipated.According to the report, the ever-increasing pace of China's nuclear expansion may allow Beijing to possess up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 warheads by 2030, 2.5 times more than estimated a year ago.At present, China only maintains a small collection of between 200-350 nuclear warheads sufficient to deter an attack, and has implemented a no-first-use policy to further clarify that the weapons are purely defensive.As for the Pentagon's report, it separately noted that the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) introduced a new version of its Xi'an H-6 bomber, the H-6N in October 2019, with the latter providing "a platform for the air component of the PRC [People's Republic of China]'s nascent nuclear triad".The official argued that the document "raises questions about their [China's] intentions", urging more transparency from Beijing about the development of Chinese nuclear forces.Chinese Media Slams US Department of Defence Report The state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times has, meanwhile, hit back at the report, noting that "no one knows the accuracy of the figures tossed out by the Pentagon".The Global Times insisted that "whatever Washington says about China's nuclear arsenal, we can just snub them". The tabloid called on Beijing to "dynamically maintain the nuclear power needed for ensuring our national security and ensuring the credibility of our nuclear deterrence to provide solid support for national security".

https://sputniknews.com/20210301/china-seeks-to-build-up-survivability-of-nuclear-arsenal-to-counter-us-threat-analyst-claims-1082219669.html

LINDADREW america won't let humans have a life -torture only 1

Tom Hanks Relax china, dont make us kick you in your baby dik...HAHAHAHA 0

9

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, china, report, pentagon, nuclear arsenal, nuclear triad