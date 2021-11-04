Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/beijing-blasts-pentagons-report-on-chinas-nuclear-arsenal-as-full-of-prejudice-1090468033.html
Beijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'
Beijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'
In a report published on Wednesday, the Pentagon claimed that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much quicker than expected, narrowing the gap with the US. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed the US Department of Defence's report on China's nuclear arsenal as a document "full of prejudice". He added that the White House was using the report to "hype up talk of the China nuclear threat", slamming the US as the "world's largest source of nuclear threat".Pentagon Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal The statement comes after the Pentagon on Wednesday released its annual report on military and security developments, in which the US Department of Defence specifically argued that China has expanded its nuclear arsenal much quicker than anticipated.According to the report, the ever-increasing pace of China's nuclear expansion may allow Beijing to possess up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 warheads by 2030, 2.5 times more than estimated a year ago.At present, China only maintains a small collection of between 200-350 nuclear warheads sufficient to deter an attack, and has implemented a no-first-use policy to further clarify that the weapons are purely defensive.As for the Pentagon's report, it separately noted that the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) introduced a new version of its Xi'an H-6 bomber, the H-6N in October 2019, with the latter providing "a platform for the air component of the PRC [People's Republic of China]'s nascent nuclear triad".The official argued that the document "raises questions about their [China's] intentions", urging more transparency from Beijing about the development of Chinese nuclear forces.Chinese Media Slams US Department of Defence Report The state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times has, meanwhile, hit back at the report, noting that "no one knows the accuracy of the figures tossed out by the Pentagon".The Global Times insisted that "whatever Washington says about China's nuclear arsenal, we can just snub them". The tabloid called on Beijing to "dynamically maintain the nuclear power needed for ensuring our national security and ensuring the credibility of our nuclear deterrence to provide solid support for national security".
https://sputniknews.com/20210301/china-seeks-to-build-up-survivability-of-nuclear-arsenal-to-counter-us-threat-analyst-claims-1082219669.html
china
Beijing Blasts Pentagon's Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal as 'Full of Prejudice'

08:12 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 04.11.2021)
A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018
A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / CHINA STRINGER NETWORK
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In a report published on Wednesday, the Pentagon claimed that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much quicker than expected, narrowing the gap with the US.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed the US Department of Defence's report on China's nuclear arsenal as a document "full of prejudice".

In a statement on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed that "the report released by the US Department of Defence, like previous similar reports, ignores facts […]" pertaining to China's military.

He added that the White House was using the report to "hype up talk of the China nuclear threat", slamming the US as the "world's largest source of nuclear threat".

Pentagon Report on China's Nuclear Arsenal

The statement comes after the Pentagon on Wednesday released its annual report on military and security developments, in which the US Department of Defence specifically argued that China has expanded its nuclear arsenal much quicker than anticipated.
The report asserted, among other things, that China "is investing in, and expanding the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces", and that Beijing is also building a "nuclear triad".
According to the report, the ever-increasing pace of China's nuclear expansion may allow Beijing to possess up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 warheads by 2030, 2.5 times more than estimated a year ago.
At present, China only maintains a small collection of between 200-350 nuclear warheads sufficient to deter an attack, and has implemented a no-first-use policy to further clarify that the weapons are purely defensive.
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2021
China Seeks 'to Build Up Survivability' of Nuclear Arsenal to Counter US Threat, Analyst Claims
1 March, 14:14 GMT
As for the Pentagon's report, it separately noted that the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) introduced a new version of its Xi'an H-6 bomber, the H-6N in October 2019, with the latter providing "a platform for the air component of the PRC [People's Republic of China]'s nascent nuclear triad".
Commenting on the report, an unnamed US defence official said that China's alleged expansion of its nuclear arsenal "is very concerning to us [the Pentagon]", the news network Al Jazeera reported.
The official argued that the document "raises questions about their [China's] intentions", urging more transparency from Beijing about the development of Chinese nuclear forces.

Chinese Media Slams US Department of Defence Report

The state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times has, meanwhile, hit back at the report, noting that "no one knows the accuracy of the figures tossed out by the Pentagon".
"Since China's nuclear arsenal is one of the top state secrets, any description of China's nuclear power building by Washington is speculative", the news outlet underlined.
The Global Times insisted that "whatever Washington says about China's nuclear arsenal, we can just snub them". The tabloid called on Beijing to "dynamically maintain the nuclear power needed for ensuring our national security and ensuring the credibility of our nuclear deterrence to provide solid support for national security".
