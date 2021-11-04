Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/as-steele-dossier-source-indicted-users-say-durham-will-unleash-mother-of-all-conspiracy-cases-1090475897.html
As Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
As Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
Igor Danchenko, an analyst who was exposed as a secret source who provided former MI6 agent Christopher Steele with information about the alleged ties between... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T16:07+0000
2021-11-04T16:16+0000
us
donald trump
doj
christopher steele
alleged collusion
steele dossier
john durham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248261_0:129:3073:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_876a391ed2709c63d6a90f2a120426aa.jpg
The arrest and indictment of a Russia analyst, Igor Danchenko, in the United States as part of a probe conducted by Special Counsel John Durham into the origins of the investigation into the Trump-Russia "collusion" has ignited social media.Many Twitter users are convinced that with the detention of Danchenko, who contributed to the infamous Steele dossier, compiled by discredited ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, Durham will unleash "the mother of all conspiracy cases".Osama bin Laden's niece Noor bin Laden, who is an ardent supporter of ex-US President Donald Trump, has drawn attention to a change of narrative in the reporting by The New York Times:Other social media users hinted that Danchenko could end up like Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who committed suicide in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial in August 2019. Even though his death was officially ruled a suicide, there's been much speculation that his wealthy and powerful friends could have had him murdered to let their dark secrets die with him. According to The New York Times, Danchenko, who helped compile the Steele dossier, was taken into custody on Thursday as part of the Durham probe. Danchenko has been charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. According to the US Department of Justice, he allegedly lied about the source of information provided to the bureau during the 2016 presidential campaign. The Steele dossier was published a week before Trump's inauguration in January 2017, alleging that Russian intelligence had compromising information on the US president and that Moscow and POTUS had "extensive" secret backchannels.The document, which was subsequently discredited, became part of Hillary Clinton and the Democrats' efforts to tarnish the 45th president's political image. Clinton has repeatedly blamed her loss in the 2016 presidential election on the "Russian interference", accusing Trump of colluding with Moscow, something that has been repeatedly rejected by the US president as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt". Moscow has dismissed the claims as baseless and politicised, reiterating that Russia has never interfered with any internal US affairs.In March 2019, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a long-awaited report on the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential race. The report concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Trump had colluded with Russia during the election, and said that Mueller recommended no further indictments.John Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to probe suspicions that the FBI and US intelligence agencies had committed wrongdoing in their pursuit of the Trump-Russia collusion allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/analyst-who-contributed-to-discredited-steele-dossier-reportedly-arrested-in-us-1090474807.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Zara Muradyan
Zara Muradyan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248261_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98efe6c764800f2e535c5b41b711bc17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, doj, christopher steele, alleged collusion, steele dossier, john durham

As Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'

16:07 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 04.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Sarah SilbigerA sign for the Department of Justice is seen ahead of a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington.
A sign for the Department of Justice is seen ahead of a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© AP Photo / Sarah Silbiger
Subscribe
Zara Muradyan
All materials
Igor Danchenko, an analyst who was exposed as a secret source who provided former MI6 agent Christopher Steele with information about the alleged ties between Donald Trump and Russia, has been arrested in the United States, The New York Times (NYT) reports.
The arrest and indictment of a Russia analyst, Igor Danchenko, in the United States as part of a probe conducted by Special Counsel John Durham into the origins of the investigation into the Trump-Russia "collusion" has ignited social media.
Many Twitter users are convinced that with the detention of Danchenko, who contributed to the infamous Steele dossier, compiled by discredited ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, Durham will unleash "the mother of all conspiracy cases".
Osama bin Laden's niece Noor bin Laden, who is an ardent supporter of ex-US President Donald Trump, has drawn attention to a change of narrative in the reporting by The New York Times:
Other social media users hinted that Danchenko could end up like Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who committed suicide in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial in August 2019. Even though his death was officially ruled a suicide, there's been much speculation that his wealthy and powerful friends could have had him murdered to let their dark secrets die with him.
According to The New York Times, Danchenko, who helped compile the Steele dossier, was taken into custody on Thursday as part of the Durham probe. Danchenko has been charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. According to the US Department of Justice, he allegedly lied about the source of information provided to the bureau during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The Steele dossier was published a week before Trump's inauguration in January 2017, alleging that Russian intelligence had compromising information on the US president and that Moscow and POTUS had "extensive" secret backchannels.
John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut since February 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
Russian Analyst Who Contributed to Infamous Steele Dossier Charged With Lying to FBI
13:57 GMT
41
The document, which was subsequently discredited, became part of Hillary Clinton and the Democrats' efforts to tarnish the 45th president's political image. Clinton has repeatedly blamed her loss in the 2016 presidential election on the "Russian interference", accusing Trump of colluding with Moscow, something that has been repeatedly rejected by the US president as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt". Moscow has dismissed the claims as baseless and politicised, reiterating that Russia has never interfered with any internal US affairs.
In March 2019, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a long-awaited report on the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential race. The report concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Trump had colluded with Russia during the election, and said that Mueller recommended no further indictments.
John Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to probe suspicions that the FBI and US intelligence agencies had committed wrongdoing in their pursuit of the Trump-Russia collusion allegations.
702000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:12 GMTBezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
17:10 GMTEx-Detainee Says Guantanamo Was Merely 'Human Lab' Experimenting on Inmates
17:10 GMTBiden, Xi 'Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Visa Restrictions'
16:50 GMTIsraeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
16:28 GMTPutin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
16:07 GMTAs Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
16:05 GMTOver 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
15:46 GMTGoogle 'Aggressively Pursuing' Cloud Contract With Pentagon Despite Employees' Revolt
15:43 GMTHouse Republicans to Block What Biden Dubbed 'Untrue, Garbage' Plan to Pay $450K to Illegal Migrants
15:18 GMTRapper Cardi B’s Theory That ‘Hoes Don’t Get Cold’ is Correct, Scientists Say
15:03 GMT Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League
14:37 GMTTory MP Owen Paterson to Step Down Amid Lobbying Row
14:30 GMTCalais Mayor Dubs UK ‘Eldorado' for Migrants as She Threatens to Close Her Town
14:25 GMTTories Shelve Replacement for Sleaze Watchdog After Opposition Boycott Threat
14:24 GMTRape Rate Soars to All-Time High in England and Wales During Pandemic
13:57 GMTRussian Analyst Who Contributed to Infamous Steele Dossier Charged With Lying to FBI
13:30 GMTGiuliani Probe Reportedly Focuses on Ex-Trump Lawyer's '2019 Plan to Lobby Ukraine Interests in US'
13:27 GMTTurkish Gangster Used Encrypted Phones to Plot Murder of Three Rivals With London Hitmen, Jury Told
13:20 GMTCanadian Company Files Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark
12:55 GMTSeven Fined For Anti-Semitic Posts About Miss France Contestant