Ankara: Turkey, US to Launch Working Group to Resolve Row Over Russia's S-400 Systems

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that Ankara will be forming a working group with the US to sort out several bilateral issues, including the row over Turkey's decision to buy S-400 air defence systems from Russia in 2017. Cavusoglu added that the initiative stemmed from Washington, while previously Turkey had made proposals to form such a group on several occasions. The minister further said it remains to be determined, which representatives of which institutions and ministries will make it into the planned working group.The S-400 issue has been undermining US-Turkish relations since Ankara inked a contract with Russia for the modern air defence systems in 2017. Washington claimed that Ankara was not acting like a NATO member when it bought armaments from Russia, but Turkey argued it had the right to boost the nation's defences as it pleases, especially in light of the US stalling the sale of Patriot air defence systems.After Ankara refused to scrap the S-400 deal, the US imposed economic sanctions on the country and refused to hand over the F-35 fifth-generation fighters that Turkey paid for, including their development. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the actions of the White House, but insisted on keeping and deploying the Russian air defences.Erdogan and US President Joe Biden tried to break the ice between the two states during their meeting at the G20 summit in Rome. Biden expressed a willingness to maintain constructive ties with Ankara. Erdogan, in turn, said that his American counterpart showed a "positive attitude" towards the idea of replacing the unfulfilled order for F-35s with the purchase of new and modernised F-16 fighters.What Else Will US and Turkey Discuss in Planned Working Group?Aside from the S-400s, Turkey plans to discuss other issues in the working group that have been poisoning bilateral relatiosn with the US over the past few years. Among them is US support for the Syrian Kurds, who Ankara sees as an extension of the PKK terrorist group, and the issue of the Gülenist FETÖ – an opposition political force that Turkey accuses of staging the unsuccessful 2016 coup. The US repeatedly refused to extradite FETÖ's leader Fethullah Gülen at Ankara's request.In 2019, Turkey also launched a military operation in Syria (without its government's consent or a UN mandate), which largely targeted the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – Kurdish militia that controls Syria's eastern regions. The US systematically supported the SDF with weapons and funds as one of the forces that helped it fight the Daesh* insurgency, but quickly withdrew locally deployed American troops ahead of Turkey's offensive. Ankara repeatedly criticised Washington for supplying the SDF, claiming that the US was thus funding "terrorists".

