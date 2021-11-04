https://sputniknews.com/20211104/analyst-who-contributed-to-discredited-steele-dossier-reportedly-arrested-in-us-1090474807.html

Russian Analyst Who Contributed to Infamous Steele Dossier 'Arrested in US as Part of Durham Probe'

Russian Analyst Igor Danchenko took part in the creation of the so-called Steele Dossier - a report containing allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Igor Danchenko, one of the analysts behind the Steele dossier that alleged former US President Donald Trump cooperated with the Russian government during his 2016 election campaign, was arrested on Thursday as part of the Durham investigation, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.John H. Durham was appointed by ex-President Trump to examine the Russia investigation for any wrongdoing. Durham himself has not commented on the report, and Danchenko's indictment, according to the NYT, is yet to be unsealed.

LINDADREW then america will use BLACKMAIL for russia to get him freed 0

