https://sputniknews.com/20211104/alec-baldwin-posts-messages-denying-dangerous-conditions-on-rust-set-in-wake-of-fatal-shooting-1090465996.html

Alec Baldwin Posts Messages Denying Dangerous Conditions on 'Rust' Set in Wake of Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin Posts Messages Denying Dangerous Conditions on 'Rust' Set in Wake of Fatal Shooting

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured in a tragic incident when Baldwin pointed his revolver at the camera on the... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T07:13+0000

2021-11-04T07:13+0000

2021-11-04T07:13+0000

us

shooting

alec baldwin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104643/53/1046435398_289:0:1889:900_1920x0_80_0_0_eda77322c8f482810e3bd41219d7c429.png

Actor Alec Baldwin has denied reports about unsafe conditions on the set of the western "Rust", addressing the fatal shooting that took place in October. Baldwin took to Instagram, posting messages from Therese Magpale Davis, who is believed to be a costume designer for the film. Davis said the story about the chaotic conditions on set were nothing but "bull****".The tragedy occurred on 21 October, when Baldwin fatally shot camera operator Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the st of "Rust", because the prop gun he used was loaded with live ammunition rather than the blank cartridges it should have held.Since the shooting, allegations over who is responsible for Hutchins' death have heated up. While some suggest it was Dave Halls who gave Baldwin the loaded weapon, Halls' lawyer Lisa Torraco stressed that it's "not the assistant director's job" to check the firearms on set. She also said it is unclear who exactly handed the gun to Baldwin right before the accident.At the same time, some reports say that armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had earlier been the subject of several complaints, while some of her former colleagues allegedly found her to be "inexperienced and green".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, shooting, alec baldwin