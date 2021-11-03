'We're Marrying': 'Twilight' Star Kristen Stewart, Screenwriter Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Engaged

Fans of "Twilight" actress Kristen Stewart can't keep calm as she broke the news of her engagement to screenwriter girlfriend Dylan Meyer to radio presenter Howard Stern on Tuesday's episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show".The 31-year-old actress revealed that Meyer was the one who proposed to her."I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening", Stewart said."I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f***ing so cute", Kristen said.The couple is planning for a relaxed, intimate wedding ceremony in her and her fiancée's hometown of Los Angeles.Members of the Twitterati are showering congratulatory messages on the couple.Kristen will next be seen playing Britain's Princess Diana in the movie "Spencer" set to premiere in theatres this week.
Actress Kristen Stewart was previously in relationships with "Speak" costar Michael Angarano and "Twilight's" Robert Pattinson. In 2017, Kristen revealed she is bisexual and was dating American musician St. Vincent and later, producer Alicia Cargile. Kristen was also linked with model Stella Maxwell before dating girlfriend Dylan Meyer in 2019.
"I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come, and ... I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just gonna stand, do vows", said Kristen.
“It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself.” - dylan
I'm happy for #KristenStewart, congrats! It's awesome that she has the courage to be herself and to love. Though I am a little jealous, since she is such a wonderful bi woman and actress. Either way I wish everything good for her. And congrats one more time for getting engaged!💍 pic.twitter.com/Q2SESOFnjh