'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
Since arriving in Manchester in September, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has dazzled in almost every game and has been Manchester United's
Man United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to his 91st minute strike, which helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side achieve a crucial 2-2 draw against Atalanta in their Group F Champions League clash at Stadio di Bergamo. United were down and out in the game as the Italian side was in the ascendancy right from the start, thanks to Josep Ilicic's 12th minute goal.But Ronaldo got United out of jail not just once, but twice as his 46th minute goal first levelled the score at 1-1. Subsequently, his last-gasp strike during the dying stages of the contest gave his team the much- needed point to keep them on top of Group F in Europe's premier club competition. "We never give up, we believe until the end, it is a good result for us. The beginning was tough, we knew Atalanta would do a lot of pressure, they have a fantastic coach, when I played at Juventus they were always difficult to play against. We were a little bit lucky in the end but that is football", the 36-year-old superstar added.Despite the draw, Ronaldo agreed that United needed to improve in all departments of the game. He also emphasised that for the team to succeed in their future matches, they will have to gel as a unit and understand the strengths and weaknesses of each other. It was the third successive Champions League game in which Ronaldo had scored for United. Earlier, CR7 had led them to comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at the iconic Old Trafford stadium in front of their home fans.With his brace against Atalanta, Ronaldo added another feather to his cap as he became the oldest player ever to score at least two goals for United in a European tournament. The Portugal skipper's twin strikes against the Bergamo-based team came at the age of 36 years and 270 days. Overall, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for United this season.
'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again

06:35 GMT 03.11.2021
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Portugal v Republic of Ireland - Estadio Algarve, Almancil, Portugal - September 1, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Portugal v Republic of Ireland - Estadio Algarve, Almancil, Portugal - September 1, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Pedro Nunes
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Since arriving in Manchester in September, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has dazzled in almost every game and has been Manchester United's saviour, especially in the Champions League. On Tuesday, the Portuguese star rescued the Red Devils yet again with a sensational injury time goal.
Man United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to his 91st minute strike, which helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side achieve a crucial 2-2 draw against Atalanta in their Group F Champions League clash at Stadio di Bergamo.

United were down and out in the game as the Italian side was in the ascendancy right from the start, thanks to Josep Ilicic's 12th minute goal.

But Ronaldo got United out of jail not just once, but twice as his 46th minute goal first levelled the score at 1-1.
Subsequently, his last-gasp strike during the dying stages of the contest gave his team the much- needed point to keep them on top of Group F in Europe's premier club competition.

"It was a difficult game, I know when we play in Bergamo it is always difficult, but we believe until the end and I am so happy", Ronaldo said after the match.

"We never give up, we believe until the end, it is a good result for us. The beginning was tough, we knew Atalanta would do a lot of pressure, they have a fantastic coach, when I played at Juventus they were always difficult to play against. We were a little bit lucky in the end but that is football", the 36-year-old superstar added.
Despite the draw, Ronaldo agreed that United needed to improve in all departments of the game.
He also emphasised that for the team to succeed in their future matches, they will have to gel as a unit and understand the strengths and weaknesses of each other.

"We have to still improve, we have different players, different system, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time", he concluded.

It was the third successive Champions League game in which Ronaldo had scored for United. Earlier, CR7 had led them to comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at the iconic Old Trafford stadium in front of their home fans.

With his brace against Atalanta, Ronaldo added another feather to his cap as he became the oldest player ever to score at least two goals for United in a European tournament.
The Portugal skipper's twin strikes against the Bergamo-based team came at the age of 36 years and 270 days.

Overall, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for United this season.
