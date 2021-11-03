Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/virginia-votes-for-their-next-governor-1090421726.html
Virginia Votes for Their Next Governor
Virginia Votes for Their Next Governor
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about international relations with the looming threat of aliens, what voters are... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T08:35+0000
2021-11-03T08:35+0000
aliens
us
china
virginia
economy
labor
jobs
terry mcauliffe
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090421495_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_feea2b5d7c158e7af8ed2ebfa1414e14.png
Virginia Votes For Their Next Governor
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about international relations with the looming threat of aliens, what voters are most concerned with as Virginia decides on a new governor, and why millions are resigning during the pandemic.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Would Russia or China Help If We Were Invaded By Space AliensJim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Virginia Race Hinges on Critical Race TheoryJohn Logan - Professor, Labor Expert | What's Causing COVID Labor Shortage?In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Thomas Friedman's NYT opinion piece and how international relations could work if an extraterrestrial threat rears its head.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Manchin's political tactics regarding the reconciliation bill and a deep dive into the issues Virginians will be voting on today.In the third hour, John Logan joined the conversation to talk about the factors involving the lack of demand on both sides of the labor market and what it says about the future of the economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090421495_256:0:1189:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a9a3f06a15f9b7b56ce8cfada3a47add.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aliens, us, china, virginia, economy, labor, jobs, terry mcauliffe, fault lines, аудио, radio

Virginia Votes for Their Next Governor

08:35 GMT 03.11.2021
Virginia Votes For Their Next Governor
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about international relations with the looming threat of aliens, what voters are most concerned with as Virginia decides on a new governor, and why millions are resigning during the pandemic.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Would Russia or China Help If We Were Invaded By Space Aliens
Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Virginia Race Hinges on Critical Race Theory
John Logan - Professor, Labor Expert | What's Causing COVID Labor Shortage?
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Thomas Friedman's NYT opinion piece and how international relations could work if an extraterrestrial threat rears its head.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Manchin's political tactics regarding the reconciliation bill and a deep dive into the issues Virginians will be voting on today.
In the third hour, John Logan joined the conversation to talk about the factors involving the lack of demand on both sides of the labor market and what it says about the future of the economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says
06:10 GMTSwedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
06:04 GMTGreta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions