https://sputniknews.com/20211103/virginia-votes-for-their-next-governor-1090421726.html
Virginia Votes for Their Next Governor
Virginia Votes for Their Next Governor
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about international relations with the looming threat of aliens, what voters are... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T08:35+0000
2021-11-03T08:35+0000
2021-11-03T08:35+0000
aliens
us
china
virginia
economy
labor
jobs
terry mcauliffe
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090421495_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_feea2b5d7c158e7af8ed2ebfa1414e14.png
Virginia Votes For Their Next Governor
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about international relations with the looming threat of aliens, what voters are most concerned with as Virginia decides on a new governor, and why millions are resigning during the pandemic.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Would Russia or China Help If We Were Invaded By Space AliensJim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Virginia Race Hinges on Critical Race TheoryJohn Logan - Professor, Labor Expert | What's Causing COVID Labor Shortage?In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Thomas Friedman's NYT opinion piece and how international relations could work if an extraterrestrial threat rears its head.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Manchin's political tactics regarding the reconciliation bill and a deep dive into the issues Virginians will be voting on today.In the third hour, John Logan joined the conversation to talk about the factors involving the lack of demand on both sides of the labor market and what it says about the future of the economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090421495_256:0:1189:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a9a3f06a15f9b7b56ce8cfada3a47add.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
aliens, us, china, virginia, economy, labor, jobs, terry mcauliffe, fault lines, аудио, radio
Virginia Votes for Their Next Governor
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about international relations with the looming threat of aliens, what voters are most concerned with as Virginia decides on a new governor, and why millions are resigning during the pandemic.
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Would Russia or China Help If We Were Invaded By Space Aliens
Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Virginia Race Hinges on Critical Race Theory
John Logan - Professor, Labor Expert | What's Causing COVID Labor Shortage?
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Thomas Friedman's NYT opinion piece and how international relations could work if an extraterrestrial threat rears its head.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Manchin's political tactics regarding the reconciliation bill and a deep dive into the issues Virginians will be voting on today.
In the third hour, John Logan joined the conversation to talk about the factors involving the lack of demand on both sides of the labor market and what it says about the future of the economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com