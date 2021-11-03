Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/virginia-gubernatorial-election-texas-sb-8--federal-authority-minneapolis-ballot-initiative-1090429771.html
Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative
Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative
Virginia goes to the polls as Critical Race Theory takes center stage. Will culture warriors decide who becomes the next governor? 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T08:31+0000
2021-11-03T08:31+0000
u.s. supreme court
infrastructure
texas
israel
virginia
hulu
abortion
influence
police
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090429742_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a42523fada183825ccc73361a37f8a75.png
Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative
Virginia goes to the polls as Critical Race Theory takes center stage. Will culture warriors decide who becomes the next governor?
Dr. Wes Bellamy, chair of the political science department at Virginia State University and former Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, joins us to talk about the heated gubernatorial race in Virginia as voters go to the polls today, and where the culture wars have colored the contest between former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. We talk about how the controversy over Critical Race Theory and education has become one of the main talking points in the campaign, which reflects greater political and cultural anxieties in the country, and how Biden’s stalled infrastructure plan is having an effect in state-wide elections.Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and the CEO and founder of KCG Consulting Services, joins us to talk about the debate over the Texas abortion law, SB 8, and how this controversy is raising questions about the power of states to challenge federal authority. We also talk about what it would mean to allow states to decide what constitutional rights are actually protected within them and which aren’t, how the attorneys from Texas defended the law, and whether defenders of reproductive rights should be worried.Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk about a ballot initiative in Minneapolis where city residents will vote on replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, the Poor People’s Campaign pushback on the investment framework Democrats are still hammering out, and Donald Trump’s comments on a radio show about Israel’s influence in U.S. politics.Zachary Siegel, freelance journalist and a journalism fellow at Northeastern University's Health in Justice Action Lab, joins us to discuss the new Hulu mini-series “Dopesick” and how the show glosses over the true story of the epidemic, while reinforcing racialized stereotypes about drug addiction, law enforcement, and the war on drugs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
texas
israel
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090429742_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_67a5714aa2e6e731980a9f175ac80f27.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
u.s. supreme court, infrastructure, texas, israel, virginia, hulu, abortion, influence, police, drugs, election, governor, progressives, opioids, political misfits, аудио, radio

Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative

08:31 GMT 03.11.2021
Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Virginia goes to the polls as Critical Race Theory takes center stage. Will culture warriors decide who becomes the next governor?
Dr. Wes Bellamy, chair of the political science department at Virginia State University and former Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, joins us to talk about the heated gubernatorial race in Virginia as voters go to the polls today, and where the culture wars have colored the contest between former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. We talk about how the controversy over Critical Race Theory and education has become one of the main talking points in the campaign, which reflects greater political and cultural anxieties in the country, and how Biden’s stalled infrastructure plan is having an effect in state-wide elections.
Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and the CEO and founder of KCG Consulting Services, joins us to talk about the debate over the Texas abortion law, SB 8, and how this controversy is raising questions about the power of states to challenge federal authority. We also talk about what it would mean to allow states to decide what constitutional rights are actually protected within them and which aren’t, how the attorneys from Texas defended the law, and whether defenders of reproductive rights should be worried.
Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk about a ballot initiative in Minneapolis where city residents will vote on replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, the Poor People’s Campaign pushback on the investment framework Democrats are still hammering out, and Donald Trump’s comments on a radio show about Israel’s influence in U.S. politics.
Zachary Siegel, freelance journalist and a journalism fellow at Northeastern University's Health in Justice Action Lab, joins us to discuss the new Hulu mini-series “Dopesick” and how the show glosses over the true story of the epidemic, while reinforcing racialized stereotypes about drug addiction, law enforcement, and the war on drugs.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:41 GMTBritish PM Boris Johnson Insists UK Will Make No Concessions in Fishing Row With France
08:31 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government, Reports Say
08:11 GMTPeruvian Interior Minister Resigns After Accusations of Organising Halloween Party Amid Pandemic
08:11 GMTDiwali Night May Plunge Delhi's Air Quality to 'Severe' Level, Study Warns
08:01 GMTDemocrat Eric Adams Projected to Win New York City Mayoral Race By Landslide
07:52 GMTBoJo 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deal on 1.5C Warming Limit, But Warns There's 'a Long Way to Go'
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says
06:10 GMTSwedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
06:04 GMTGreta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions