Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative

Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative

Virginia goes to the polls as Critical Race Theory takes center stage. Will culture warriors decide who becomes the next governor? 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

Virginia Gubernatorial Election; Texas SB 8 & Federal Authority; Minneapolis Ballot Initiative

Virginia goes to the polls as Critical Race Theory takes center stage. Will culture warriors decide who becomes the next governor?

Dr. Wes Bellamy, chair of the political science department at Virginia State University and former Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, joins us to talk about the heated gubernatorial race in Virginia as voters go to the polls today, and where the culture wars have colored the contest between former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. We talk about how the controversy over Critical Race Theory and education has become one of the main talking points in the campaign, which reflects greater political and cultural anxieties in the country, and how Biden’s stalled infrastructure plan is having an effect in state-wide elections.Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and the CEO and founder of KCG Consulting Services, joins us to talk about the debate over the Texas abortion law, SB 8, and how this controversy is raising questions about the power of states to challenge federal authority. We also talk about what it would mean to allow states to decide what constitutional rights are actually protected within them and which aren’t, how the attorneys from Texas defended the law, and whether defenders of reproductive rights should be worried.Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk about a ballot initiative in Minneapolis where city residents will vote on replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, the Poor People’s Campaign pushback on the investment framework Democrats are still hammering out, and Donald Trump’s comments on a radio show about Israel’s influence in U.S. politics.Zachary Siegel, freelance journalist and a journalism fellow at Northeastern University's Health in Justice Action Lab, joins us to discuss the new Hulu mini-series “Dopesick” and how the show glosses over the true story of the epidemic, while reinforcing racialized stereotypes about drug addiction, law enforcement, and the war on drugs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

