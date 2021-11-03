Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-uk-saudi-arabia-uae-call-for-restoration-of-sudanese-government---joint-statement-1090456338.html
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US, UK, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia called for the restoration of the Sudanese government after a military... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
The countries stressed in the joint statement the importance of commitment to the Constitutional Document and Juba Peace Agreement as the foundations for further dialogue about how to uphold a military-civilian partnership for the remainder of the transitional period prior to elections in Sudan.The joint statement also condemned violence between the parties in Sudan and encouraged effective dialogue that ensures peace and security in the country.The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik. Hamdok was previously detained by military forces during the takeover of the transitional government.The UN Security Council on Thursday similarly adopted a statement on the situation in Sudan that called on the country's military leadership to restore the civilian-led transitional government.
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/khartoum-values-moscows-stance-in-regard-to-recent-events-in-sudan-army-chief-says-1090375575.html
saudi arabia, sudan, us, middle east, africa, uae, uk

US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement

18:32 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 03.11.2021)
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US, UK, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia called for the restoration of the Sudanese government after a military takeover of the country in October, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom affirm their countries' stance with the people of Sudan and emphasize the importance of supporting their aspirations for a democratic and peaceful nation […] We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions", the joint statement said.

The countries stressed in the joint statement the importance of commitment to the Constitutional Document and Juba Peace Agreement as the foundations for further dialogue about how to uphold a military-civilian partnership for the remainder of the transitional period prior to elections in Sudan.
The joint statement also condemned violence between the parties in Sudan and encouraged effective dialogue that ensures peace and security in the country.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference during the International Conference in support of Sudan at the Temporary Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
Khartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
1 November, 00:09 GMT
The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik. Hamdok was previously detained by military forces during the takeover of the transitional government.
The UN Security Council on Thursday similarly adopted a statement on the situation in Sudan that called on the country's military leadership to restore the civilian-led transitional government.
