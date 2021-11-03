https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-uk-saudi-arabia-uae-call-for-restoration-of-sudanese-government---joint-statement-1090456338.html

US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US, UK, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia called for the restoration of the Sudanese government after a military... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

The countries stressed in the joint statement the importance of commitment to the Constitutional Document and Juba Peace Agreement as the foundations for further dialogue about how to uphold a military-civilian partnership for the remainder of the transitional period prior to elections in Sudan.The joint statement also condemned violence between the parties in Sudan and encouraged effective dialogue that ensures peace and security in the country.The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik. Hamdok was previously detained by military forces during the takeover of the transitional government.The UN Security Council on Thursday similarly adopted a statement on the situation in Sudan that called on the country's military leadership to restore the civilian-led transitional government.

