Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-slaps-israeli-pegasus-spyware-developer-with-sanctions-1090455697.html
US Slaps Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Developer With Sanctions
US Slaps Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Developer With Sanctions
Despite human rights activists and journalists reporting the existence of the spyware app sold to foreign governments for years, the program came into the... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T21:46+0000
2021-11-03T21:47+0000
us
sanctions
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089801442_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4cef89816f94c8ef4467097ec4096283.jpg
The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced that it has added Israeli company NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware, to its Entity List, thus slapping it, along with three other companies, with sanctions. The BIS explained that the NSO Group was included due to engaging in activities that threatened the "national security or foreign policy interests" of the US.The NSO Group was specifically targeted for developing and supplying spyware to foreign states, with BIS most likely referring to Pegasus – a program capable of infiltrating smartphones and downloading the personal data of users without their knowledge or consent. The Israeli firm sold its spyware to multiple repressive foreign governments but claimed that it was only used for national security issues such as catching terrorists and criminals.An investigation by the non-profits Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International released in July 2021 showed that the surveillance app is often used to spy on political opponents, activists, journalists and even prominent opposition politicians. Similar reports have emerged in media since 2016, but only the July 2021 report prompted a global scandal that drew attention to Israel's NSO Group and its notorious product.Apart from NSO Group, the US slapped sanctions on another secretive Israeli company, Candiru, which developed a program with functionality similar to Pegasus and also sold it to foreign governments, including Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore and the UAE.While the NSO Group repeatedly insisted that it monitored the use of its tool and never allowed it to be used for political purposes, numerous opposition activists and journalists globally have reported that their telephones were on the list of some 50,000 numbers targeted by Pegasus and leaked by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International in July. The publication of the investigation into the use of Pegasus prompted criticism from not only human rights activists, but also from several governments.In addition to NSO Group and Candiru, the BIS added Russian firm Positive Technologies and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD to the Entity List over the distribution of cyber tools used in breaching computer systems.
https://sputniknews.com/20210721/bald-faced-lie-snowden-confident-that-even-bidens-phone-could-be-hacked-by-pegasus-spyware-1083428891.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089801442_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85ec913cb112c3a8292e4eba05628587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sanctions, israel

US Slaps Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Developer With Sanctions

21:46 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 21:47 GMT 03.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGETThis studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021.
This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite human rights activists and journalists reporting the existence of the spyware app sold to foreign governments for years, the program came into the global media spotlight only in July 2021, after non-profits Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International shared a list of some 50,000 people who were spied on via Pegasus.
The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced that it has added Israeli company NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware, to its Entity List, thus slapping it, along with three other companies, with sanctions. The BIS explained that the NSO Group was included due to engaging in activities that threatened the "national security or foreign policy interests" of the US.
The NSO Group was specifically targeted for developing and supplying spyware to foreign states, with BIS most likely referring to Pegasus – a program capable of infiltrating smartphones and downloading the personal data of users without their knowledge or consent. The Israeli firm sold its spyware to multiple repressive foreign governments but claimed that it was only used for national security issues such as catching terrorists and criminals.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks on the phone as he greets people during a campaign event Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2021
'Bald-Faced Lie': Snowden Confident That Even Biden's Phone Could be Hacked by Pegasus Spyware
21 July, 09:51 GMT
An investigation by the non-profits Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International released in July 2021 showed that the surveillance app is often used to spy on political opponents, activists, journalists and even prominent opposition politicians. Similar reports have emerged in media since 2016, but only the July 2021 report prompted a global scandal that drew attention to Israel's NSO Group and its notorious product.

"These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent. Such practices threaten the rules-based international order", the BIS said, explaining adding the NSO Group, as well as another Israeli company, to the Entity List.

Apart from NSO Group, the US slapped sanctions on another secretive Israeli company, Candiru, which developed a program with functionality similar to Pegasus and also sold it to foreign governments, including Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore and the UAE.
While the NSO Group repeatedly insisted that it monitored the use of its tool and never allowed it to be used for political purposes, numerous opposition activists and journalists globally have reported that their telephones were on the list of some 50,000 numbers targeted by Pegasus and leaked by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International in July. The publication of the investigation into the use of Pegasus prompted criticism from not only human rights activists, but also from several governments.
In addition to NSO Group and Candiru, the BIS added Russian firm Positive Technologies and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD to the Entity List over the distribution of cyber tools used in breaching computer systems.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:29 GMTDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
22:26 GMTFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
22:26 GMTLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’
22:25 GMTICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
22:16 GMT'Absolutely Totally False': Pentagon Refutes Iranian Claim That US Forces Attempted to Seize Oil
21:49 GMTAhead of India's Uttar Pradesh Polls Samajwadi Leader Akhilesh Yadav is Shirking His Duty: Expert
21:48 GMTImran Khan Vows 'Biggest Welfare Package in Pakistan's History' to Ward-off Economic Woes
21:48 GMTMaldives' Defence Minister: Indian Military Personnel Serving in the Country to Be 'Unarmed'
21:46 GMTPakistan Allows Banned TLP to Contest Polls After It Agrees to Drop French Embassy Closure Demand
21:46 GMTUS Slaps Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Developer With Sanctions
21:22 GMTIsraeli Spyware Developer Alarmed by Inclusion Into US List of Security Threats
21:15 GMTBiden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families
21:09 GMTHouse Dems Put Paid Family Leave Back in Spending Bill After Biden Removed It to Assuage Right Wing
20:56 GMTTurkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
19:55 GMTChina Set Out to Expand Nuclear Triad Amid Fears US Would Strike Before 2020 Election, Report Says
19:22 GMTTurkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
19:06 GMTIran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
18:50 GMTNew York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022
18:40 GMTGreenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
18:34 GMTWhy Minneapolis Residents Say 'Nay' to Disbanding Police & Why Dems Should Worry About It