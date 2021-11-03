Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-crude-stockpiles-up-5th-week-in-six-as-high-prices-keep-refiners-away-energy-agency-reveals-1090454989.html
US Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
US Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude stockpiles rose again last week, resuming their uptrend for the fifth time in six weeks, the Energy Information Administration... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T17:49+0000
2021-11-03T17:49+0000
business
us
crude
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090234572_0:214:3072:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_350c1ba8306e80e865bc2b8ea3b15bf6.jpg
Crude stockpiles rose by 3.29 million barrels during the week to October 29, after the previous week’s rise of 4.27 million, the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed. Crude inventories have risen some 20 million barrels over the past six weeks, EIA historical data showed.Analysts polled by US media had expected crude stocks to build by just around 2.25 million barrels in the latest week.The refinery utilization rate for last week remained at below 90% to capacity as crude prices for deferred delivery remained at a discount to prompt oil.On the fuel products side, distillates, which include diesel, saw their first build in ten weeks, growing by&nbsp;2.16 million barrels versus forecasts for a draw of 1.25 million.To offset the distillates build, gasoline drew down by 1.49 million barrels versus an expected decline of just 1.25 million.&nbsp; Gasoline inventories have fallen by a total of 11 million barrels over the past four weeks.Crude prices tumbled on the build reported by the EIA, with West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, down $2.96, or 3.5%, at $80.95 per barrel by 12 noon on Wednesday. WTI hit seven-year highs above $85 last week.
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/wall-street-hits-record-highs-2nd-straight-day-on-energy-consumer-stocks-rally-1090401164.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090234572_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e3cf275a7a8477fb26af5a524f41db9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, us, crude, oil

US Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals

17:49 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Angus MordantThe sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Angus Mordant
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude stockpiles rose again last week, resuming their uptrend for the fifth time in six weeks, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported as raw oil prices standing at seven-year highs slowed purchases by refiners who buy the material to make fuel products such as gasoline and diesel.
Crude stockpiles rose by 3.29 million barrels during the week to October 29, after the previous week’s rise of 4.27 million, the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed. Crude inventories have risen some 20 million barrels over the past six weeks, EIA historical data showed.
Analysts polled by US media had expected crude stocks to build by just around 2.25 million barrels in the latest week.
The refinery utilization rate for last week remained at below 90% to capacity as crude prices for deferred delivery remained at a discount to prompt oil.
”The refiners are certainly contributing to the crude build by trying to lock in barrels for later delivery at a more economical rate,” John Kilduff, founding partner of energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.
On the fuel products side, distillates, which include diesel, saw their first build in ten weeks, growing by 2.16 million barrels versus forecasts for a draw of 1.25 million.
To offset the distillates build, gasoline drew down by 1.49 million barrels versus an expected decline of just 1.25 million.  Gasoline inventories have fallen by a total of 11 million barrels over the past four weeks.
People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
Wall Street Hits Record Highs for 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
1 November, 22:12 GMT
Crude prices tumbled on the build reported by the EIA, with West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, down $2.96, or 3.5%, at $80.95 per barrel by 12 noon on Wednesday. WTI hit seven-year highs above $85 last week.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTAttorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo as Sabotage
17:56 GMTUS Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
17:49 GMTUS Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
17:45 GMTTunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
17:12 GMTLA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:03 GMTBritish Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
16:53 GMTIsrael To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say