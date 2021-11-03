Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-congress-committee-mulls-expanding-five-eyes-alliance-to-add-india-japan-germany-south-korea-1090433390.html
US Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
US Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
The Five Eyes (FVEY) is the intelligence-sharing alliance among the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. It was originally conceived of... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T06:57+0000
2021-11-03T07:08+0000
us
japan
australia
germany
india
s-400
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
caatsa
five eyes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083504683_0:305:2561:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_e4f53aa584f2a1408d16f2e1c4062851.jpg
The US House Armed Services Committee has asked the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the secretary of defence to identify the "benefits" and "risks" of expanding the "Five Eyes" network to also include India, Japan, Germany, and South Korea.Gallego has reportedly introduced an amendment in the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for the year 2022 to formalise the House committee's proposal.The NDAA is meant to authorise defence spending by the US government. The NDAA 2022, the first one during Joe Biden's tenure, has proposed a budget outlay of $715 billion as defence spending for the current fiscal year."The committee believes that, in confronting great power competition, the Five Eye countries must work closer together, as well as expand the circle of trust to other like-minded democracies", it adds.India's Case Different Than South Korea, Japan, and Germany, Says Navy VeteranSeshadri Vasan, an Indian Navy veteran and presently the director of the Chennai Centre for China Studies (C3S), believes that the proposal to include India in the intelligence-sharing network reflects America's "increasing reliance" on New Delhi in the sphere of strategic cooperation. He says it includes intelligence gathering, surveillance, and maritime domain awareness.Vasan states that if India becomes a part of the Five Eyes network, it will be a "natural extension" of the strengthened defence cooperation between the two democracies in recent years.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the four-nation grouping comprising India, the US, Australia, and Japan, held its maiden leaders' summit in September. Under the previous administrations (Trump and Obama), the US and India sealed three foundational defence pacts to increase interoperability and intelligence-sharing - the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).The Indian think tank chief, however, believes that the US could propose "riders" for India's potential membership in the Five Eyes network because of close strategic and defence ties between New Delhi and Moscow."I feel that the US could be a bit hesitant to share all the intelligence inputs with India and only look to share it in certain categories. However, the US would be more interested in collecting intelligence from New Delhi, be it the maritime domain or at the land border with China", he argued.At present, the $5.43 billion deal between India and Russia for the supply of S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air missile systems is facing intense scrutiny in the US.US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned during a visit to India last month that buying the Russian S-400 missile system was "dangerous" and in "nobody's interest". She indicated that New Delhi could attract economic sanctions under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) should it go ahead with the transaction.However, several influential US senators, including India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner (D-VA) and John Cornyn (R-TX), warned last week that targeting India under CAATSA could have "deleterious" consequences for the India-US defence partnership.The US senators also called upon Biden to grant a "waiver" to India over the deal. The first delivery of S-400s is scheduled to arrive in India by year's end.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/china-warns-us-will-dump-india-australia-and-japan-as-four-nations-convene-for-quad-summit-1089391336.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/us-senators-ask-biden-to-waive-caatsa-sanctions-against-india-for-buying-s-400-missile-systems-1090235574.html
japan
australia
germany
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083504683_0:65:2561:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_d1446df8d8aedd2674eefeb9209e4bbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, japan, australia, germany, india, s-400, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), caatsa, five eyes

US Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea

06:57 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 03.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUMA U.S. Capitol Police officer walks through the U.S. Capitol Building on August 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress is working to come to an agreement to pass President Biden's proposed infrastructure bill before they head into their August recess on the 9th.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer walks through the U.S. Capitol Building on August 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress is working to come to an agreement to pass President Biden's proposed infrastructure bill before they head into their August recess on the 9th. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The Five Eyes (FVEY) is the intelligence-sharing alliance among the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. It was originally conceived of as a pact between the US and the UK to facilitate cooperation during World War II and was later expanded to comprise the three other English-speaking nations.
The US House Armed Services Committee has asked the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the secretary of defence to identify the "benefits" and "risks" of expanding the "Five Eyes" network to also include India, Japan, Germany, and South Korea.

"[The] Five Eyes intelligence-sharing pact is a World War II relic that needs updating to better keep tabs on China", Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), a member of the Armed Services Committee told US news website Defence One on Tuesday.

Gallego has reportedly introduced an amendment in the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for the year 2022 to formalise the House committee's proposal.
The NDAA is meant to authorise defence spending by the US government. The NDAA 2022, the first one during Joe Biden's tenure, has proposed a budget outlay of $715 billion as defence spending for the current fiscal year.

"The committee acknowledges that the threat landscape has vastly changed since the inception of the Five Eyes arrangement, with primary threats now emanating from China and Russia", the proposal by the House committee says.

"The committee believes that, in confronting great power competition, the Five Eye countries must work closer together, as well as expand the circle of trust to other like-minded democracies", it adds.

India's Case Different Than South Korea, Japan, and Germany, Says Navy Veteran

Seshadri Vasan, an Indian Navy veteran and presently the director of the Chennai Centre for China Studies (C3S), believes that the proposal to include India in the intelligence-sharing network reflects America's "increasing reliance" on New Delhi in the sphere of strategic cooperation.
He says it includes intelligence gathering, surveillance, and maritime domain awareness.

"The US clearly wants India to play the role of a security facilitator in the (Asia-Pacific) region", stated the ex-Indian Navy officer.

Vasan states that if India becomes a part of the Five Eyes network, it will be a "natural extension" of the strengthened defence cooperation between the two democracies in recent years.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
China Warns US Will 'Dump' India, Australia, and Japan as Four Nations Convene for Quad Summit
25 September, 07:18 GMT
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the four-nation grouping comprising India, the US, Australia, and Japan, held its maiden leaders' summit in September.
Under the previous administrations (Trump and Obama), the US and India sealed three foundational defence pacts to increase interoperability and intelligence-sharing - the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

"India, Australia, the US, and Japan are already cooperating under the Quad framework", noted Vasan.

The Indian think tank chief, however, believes that the US could propose "riders" for India's potential membership in the Five Eyes network because of close strategic and defence ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

"In that sense, India's case is a bit different from the other countries that the US committee wants to include in the Five Eyes. No other country has the sort of strategic autonomy that India has displayed in recent times. None of them are involved in defence and intelligence cooperation with Russia as India", he pointed out.

"I feel that the US could be a bit hesitant to share all the intelligence inputs with India and only look to share it in certain categories. However, the US would be more interested in collecting intelligence from New Delhi, be it the maritime domain or at the land border with China", he argued.
At present, the $5.43 billion deal between India and Russia for the supply of S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air missile systems is facing intense scrutiny in the US.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned during a visit to India last month that buying the Russian S-400 missile system was "dangerous" and in "nobody's interest".
She indicated that New Delhi could attract economic sanctions under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) should it go ahead with the transaction.
Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions Against India for Buying S-400 Missile Systems
27 October, 06:39 GMT
However, several influential US senators, including India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner (D-VA) and John Cornyn (R-TX), warned last week that targeting India under CAATSA could have "deleterious" consequences for the India-US defence partnership.
The US senators also called upon Biden to grant a "waiver" to India over the deal. The first delivery of S-400s is scheduled to arrive in India by year's end.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:57 GMTUS Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
06:49 GMTDanish Pundits Recommend Return of Face Masks, Vaccination Passports Amid COVID Surge
06:38 GMTWelcome to Scotland, Mr President! Man Exposes Himself to Joe Biden on His Way to COP26, Report Says
06:35 GMT'We Believe Until the End': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Rescuing Man Utd Yet Again
06:34 GMTDelegation of European Parliament Pays Three-Day Visit to Taiwan, Reports Say
06:31 GMTIsrael's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says
06:10 GMTSwedish Institute Disowns Two 19th-Century Professors Over Racial Research
06:04 GMTGreta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow
05:34 GMTFinland Ponders Universal Call-Ups to Attract More Women to Military Service
04:55 GMTSenior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:43 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Vote: Republican Youngkin Wins Tight Race in Setback to Democrats
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions
03:28 GMTStrong 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Central Chile - EMSC
03:01 GMTHispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
02:15 GMTMinneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
01:51 GMTA Hangover Cure for the Ages: Byzantine-Era Gold Ring Discovered at Israeli Winery
00:52 GMTIsraeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Claims
YesterdaySomalia Kicks Off Much-Delayed Elections for Federal Parliament’s Lower House